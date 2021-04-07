BOURNE — Junior Bri Dunphy scored two goals and set up a pair as the Seekonk High field hockey team came home from Bourne with a 4-0 victory in a South Coast Conference match Wednesday.
Dunphy scored the first two goals of the match, opening the scoring in the second quarter, assisted by Cece Neary. Dunphy’s second goal came at 3:41 of the third quasrter.
Dunphy set up Lily Bento and Porshia Dias in the fourth quarter for goals. McKenzie Gingras had two saves in goal for the shutout.
Seekonk (2-2) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth Saturday in a 10 a.m. match.
Dighton-Rehoboth 0, Old Rochester 0
REHOBOTH — The Falcons remained unbeaten in the South Coast Conference with the stalemate.
D-R (4-0-1) had 11 shots and a 7-0 edge in penalty corners, but was unable to finish off its chances. Emilia Tremblay totaled five saves in goal for the Falcons in the shutout.
