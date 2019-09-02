ATTLEBORO — For starters, the Attleboro High School football team just might very well have the best quarterback in the Hockomock League in Jason Weir, the best two-way tackle among its membership in Qualeem Charles and the best two-way end in Michael Strachan.
“We’re coming together, but we have to stay healthy and having the extra week will help,” Bombardiers coach Mike Strachan said.
Attleboro will have an additional full week in preparation for its season debut that has been moved back to Sept. 14 at Milford.
“We’ve changed the offense up quite a bit, we’re multiple (set) and we’re excited about the weapons that we have,” Strachan said of his cast, even though the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Charles — being viewed as a Division I prospect — is the lone holdover.
Charles, also an AHS basketball standout, has always possessed good feet and good hands and now has greatly enhanced his physical stature and strength.
Opposing defenses will be especially challenged ff the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Strachan, a tight end, lines up beside him. Strachan, who had 10 catches for 140 yards, 33 rushes for 107 yards and a team-high 73 tackles last season, has big-time collegiate potential as well.
That’s not forgetting about Weir (6-3, 220) who threw 79 completions for 1,112 yards and 10 TD’s last season as well as rushing for 613 yards, a 4.3 yard average, with seven TDs.
“He can really throw the ball,” Strachan said, “and getting him involved in the run game more can pose problems for opponents.”
The puzzle will be for Strachan to place the other Bombardiers in the right positions to maximize their effectiveness.
With Weir in the backfield will be senior captains Isaac Gudiel (5-10, 195) and Ethan Cameron (5-10, 175) along with junior Justin Daniels (5-10, 180).
In addition to Strachan at tight end, the AHS receiving corps will have senior Nolan Jaeger (6-3, 205) and junior Sam Morris (6-2, 175).
The other left tackle on the offensive line will be senior Jack Rheaume (5-10, 240). The right side will have senior Mike Camayo (6-0, 245) and sophomore Chris Leonardo (6-3, 235).
Junior Ryan Grover (6-1, 195) will open at center. The guard positions have yet to be determined, although sophomore Alvin Harrison (6-3, 220) will be sure to be on the field.
“We’re young up front,” Strachan admitted. “That’s why we’re going to need the extra week.”
Strachan was encouraged by preseason scrimmages against Bishop Feehan and Foxboro.
“We’re big across the line and we can be physical, which is going to help us on the defensive side as well,” said Strachan, who is penciling in sophomore Adam Pearlstein (6-2, 215) and Rheaume to be forces.
The Bombardier linebacking corps featuring Gudiel, Weir, Strachan and Jaeger is outstanding.
“We’re going to have to rely on our defense until our offense gets up to speed,” Strachan said.
“I like what we’re doing, the kids (125) that we have in the program,” Strachan added of the Bombardiers being able to contend for a Hockomock League championship and a playoff berth from year to year. “We’ve got to get the skill kids the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.