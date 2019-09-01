REHOBOTH — Just months removed from an MIAA Super Bowl appearance at Gillette Stadium, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football team has its sights set on returning to compete for a championship.
“That’s our goal, to win the league (South Coast Conference) title, get in the playoffs and compete again for the Super Bowl,” Falcons’ coach Dave Moura said after practice in preparation for the 2019 season.
Although there are some 70 Falcons in the football program, there is not a lot of prime time varsity experience. There is skill and athleticism, “but we have only one returning starter, so we’re a work in progress,” Moura said.
The Falcons have a good cast of athletes to surround junior quarterback — and Falcon basketball standout — John Marcille (6-4, 185), who plied his trade at the junior varsity level.
“As everyone knows, he’s very athletic (also a trackman) and he throws the ball well,” Moura said.
Seniors Marcus Moss (5-9, 160) and senior Aidan Botelho (6-1, 195) along with junior Jaren Ramos (5-10, 160) will be in the Falcons’ backfield.
The prime targets in the passing game will be junior tight end Wes McQuillan (6-3, 200), senior wide receiver Ishmael Christmas (6-1, 180) and junior wide receiver Brodie Jacques (6-0, 175).
“There is a learning curve for these kids, but we feel good about their progress,” Moura said.
Junior A.J. Peltz (5-10, 175) will be the center of the offensive line, flanked by senior Evan Gleason (5-0, 175) and junior Ian Vieira (5-9, 215). Sure of starting spots at tackle will be junior Sam Branco (6-2, 220) and senior Zach Larrimore (6-2, 215).
Moura is looking at the first month of the season to develop some depth, to take some players on the offensive unit off of the field.
“Developing depth is a key,” Moura said.
Junior Jairus Hardmon (5-10, 180) will be a fixture on defense with Vieira at tackle. Christmas is a shutdown safety to go with a solid linebacking cast featuring junior Alex Bilodeau (6-0, 185) and Botelho.
“There’s not much experience right now, we want to have two solid groups on both sides of the ball,” Moura said. “We’re trying to get back to the Super Bowl.”
Tri-County Cougars
New Cougars’ coach Kahn Chace would be underestimating the talent that the Tri-County Regional High football program has stockpiled for his first season on the sidelines if it did not include a quest for a Mayflower League divisional crown and to contend for a Super Bowl berth.
“Our skill position kids are good enough, so it’s up to us as coaches if we can get the kids in the right positions,” said Chace, a former Oliver Ames High assistant.
The immediate issue is to develop a batch of sophomores who will be presented varsity minutes, developing enough depth so that players will not have to two-platoon frequently and remain healthy.
The Cougars have scrimmaged Apponequet and the co-op Coyle-Cassidy/Bishop Connolly program. Chace admits that the learning curve has to climb.
“The linemen are all new and even though we have some good ones, it’s a process,” Chace said.
Senior captain Jake Barton (6-0, 215) and junior Sean Kubai (6-2, 215) are good pieces to begin with on the offensive line at the tackle positions,
Joining them are senior Jim Silver (6-1, 205) and sophomore Christian Cummings (6-2, 220) as the starting guards with sophomore Brett Matthews (5-9, 220) working at center.
Tri-County has some very good weapons on offense to consistently move the ball, starting with two-year veteran senior quarterback and captain Tyler Saunders (6-0, 185). Chace would like to have a consistent run-pass mix without Saunders having to face third down and long yardage situations.
He feels confident that can be accomplished due to the presence of senior speedster and captain Jordan Pina (5-8, 165), who can take the ball the length of the field at any time.
Senior Tim Holden (5-8, 160) is a three-year varsity veteran in the backfield and the Cougars have one of the premier athletes in the school on the field in wide receiver Kolbie Blakely (6-0, 175). Add in junior wide receiver T.J. Seden (6-2, 185) and junior right end Jason Wall (6-0, 210), Chace feels confident that the jet sweeps and passing game can flourish.
Defensively, Chace has to figure out the best combinations of players in what defenses to present. Senior Taylor French (5-10, 210) along with linebackers, junior Ace Ayotte (5-10, 185) and sophomore Angel Velez (6-0, 200) loom as game changers.
Chace has 52 players in the program, almost have of which are freshmen.
“I think, offensively, we’ll be fine, we just have to evaluate our defense,” Chace said.
Seekonk Warriors
Make no mistake about it, Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford truly believes that he will have the best quarterback in the South Coast Conference on the field representing the Warriors in junior J.P. Moran.
In his first full-time varsity season as a sophomore, Moran (6-2, 200) dazzled with his arm, having 20 TD passes to his credit. In Crawford’s offensive scheme, Moran has free rein to roam as a runner and his ability to get the ball downfield is unquestioned.
“Moran can throw the ball, no doubt about it — we always want to throw the ball,” Crawford said.
Junior receivers Nathan Clark (5-10, 165), and Greg Marin (5-11, 155) join freshman Aidan Peterson (5-10, 185).
The Warrior running backs, senior Jack Murphy (5-9, 165) and junior Rob Lebeau (5-10, 160), are strong in the run-pass scheme.
The issue will be protection for Moran and creating time and space for the runners and receivers as the Seekonk line needs experience and depth. Senior Jacob McKitchen (5-9, 170) and junior Brendan Santos (5-9, 195) loom as the starting tackles.
Crawford has been impressed with a pair of freshmen interior linemen in Josh Troiano (6-2, 215) and Ryan Gohrey (5-9, 215).
“We’ll still working some guys around and into the line,” Crawford said.
There will be a lot of double duty, at the moment, for linemen. Crawford figures he has a trio of good linebackers in senior captain Brandon Morales (6-0, 200), Gamble French (5-8, 175) and David Pedro (5-10, 175).
“They’re young and they’re into it,” Crawford said. “I’m expecting us to win more than five or six games. I’m very happy with the chemistry of this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.