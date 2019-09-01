FOXBORO — The grass at Jack Martinelli Field was a bit greener for the Foxboro High football program this offseason after concluding last season with a win over rival Mansfield High at Fenway Park.
But now, it’s back to the drawing board.
Foxboro ended its 2018 season with three consecutive wins, finishing the year at 5-6. The Warriors qualified for the Division 5 South Sectional tournament before being eliminated by top-seeded Falmouth in a one-score game.
Martinelli’s Warriors will look to senior captains Shayne Kerrigan and Brian Derba to lead the group on offense while fellow captains, and former Hockomock League All-Stars, Anton George and Mike Sheehan lead the group defensively.
“The strength of the team right now is the depth in the skill positions, both offensively and defensively,” Martinelli said.
Kerrigan, a three-phase standout, is expected to see the majority of snaps at quarterback, along with fellow signal caller, junior Cam Hassett. The Warriors’ receiving corps will include Ryan Hughes, Elijah Lewis, James Stamatos and Chris Sharkey out wide while Louis Sulham, James Crouse and Tom Sharkey look to contribute in the slot, along with Derba, who was among Foxboro’s main offensive contributors in 2018 when the Warriors averaged 17 points per game.
Foxboro will look to improve on its ground game with a mix of hard-nosed Bobby Yerardi, Chris McNamara, Michael Norvich and Dylan Gordon in the backfield.
The quartet will have the opportunity to run behind an offensive line that returns a pair of guards. Sean Ferguson (280-pounds) will play left tackle while three-year starter and 215-pound guard Aidan Down will play left of center Kaleb Mitchell with right guard Zack Jenkins and 6-foot-4 right tackle Joe Jianos. Troy Osborne will look to provide some offensive line help off the bench, one of the main areas for concern, according to Martinelli.
“I think, right now, with nothing set in stone, one of the main projects is to build a little depth in the offensive and defensive lines,” he said.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Warriors return a very good football talent in 6-foot-2 defensive end Anton George while fellow 6-foot-3 defensive end John Moses provides a complement on the opposite edge. Austin Read and Osborn will be the main contributors at defensive tackle as Foxboro looks to play with four down linemen.
Converted down lineman Rob Bailey will transition to play inside linebacker with Sheehan while outside linebackers will include Cam Prescott, Norvich, Stamatos and Gordon.
The defensive backfield closely resembles the wide receiver corps with Lewis and Sulham in position to start at corner and a mixture of Aidan Stapleton, Michael Devlin, T.J. Perry and Hassett all playing safety. They will take over for the Foxboro defense, which allowed 23 points per game last season.
“I think we’ll be solid in the kicking game,” Martinelli said of Prescott serving as the team’s punter with Tyler James taking over the place-kicking duties. “We’ve been fairly strong at that position for a long period of time. There’s always been kids that can get the job done for us, which to me, is a very important factor in the game.”
Foxboro opens its season at Norton on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.