FOXBORO — Coach Jack Martinelli and his Foxboro High Warriors will have a large void to fill after the reigning Hockomock League-Davenport Division champions graduated 29 seniors making up 17 starting spots from the 2021 football season.
Their contributions helped the Warriors claim the division outright for the first time in a decade, their first Davenport title in six seasons. Foxboro (9-3, 4-0 Hockomock) then advanced to play in the MIAA Division 4 Tournament where it lost to second-seeded Duxbury High in the state semifinals.
“It’s going to be the youngest group we’ve put out on the field since I’ve been here, but we have solid seniors to lead the way,” said Martinelli, who enters his 41st season at the helm of the program. “And young kids are like puppies, they’ll do anything you ask without much hesitation.
“I think we’re going to surprise some people.”
The single biggest void to fill for the Warriors will be two-way standout and Davenport Division MVP Dylan Gordon, who Martinelli admitted would be “tough to replace.”
Still, the Warriors are confident in their offense with sophomore quarterback Mike Marcucella stepping in to lead the group in his first year as a starter. Marcucella will benefit from a group of skill players including receivers like senior captain Payton Francis and classmate Jayden Becker, juniors Tony Sulham and Eddie Feldman along with sophomores Nolan Gordon and Kaeden Hassett.
Martinelli also expressed Foxboro’s confidence in its ground game, featuring junior running backs Lincoln Moore and Tyler Prescott along with sophomore Ben Angelini.
The running game will benefit from being behind an offensive line featuring senior captain and three-year starter Andrew Finn, senior captain Austin Fhilbian, fellow senior guard Justin Morrison, junior center Nate Urman, junior guard Brandan Toomey, sophomore tackle Jonathan Balde and freshman guard Matt O’Keefe.
“We’ll be good size up front,” Martinelli said. “All are interchangeable position-wise.”
Foxboro’s defensive line will be headlined by defensive ends Finn and Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady with Moore returning to the linebacker room after being the team’s second-leading tackler as a sophomore.
The Warriors’ defensive backfield will feature senior Finn Stapleton, Shayne Henry and Jaiquann Williams joining two-way contributors like Francis, Hassett and Sulham.
“You kind of focus on your own team because everyone else lost some kids, too,” Martinelli said referencing newcomers stepping into expanded roles. “And that’s a coaching thing because for the kids, this is their show.”
The Warriors will have another advantage not found often in high school football: senior kicker Sam Carpenter. Carpenter, who Martinelli referred to as a “weapon,” has committed to playing Division 1 college football at the University of Indiana and is deemed one of the best kickers in the region.
Foxboro will face Holliston, Whitman-Hanson, Hopkinton, Plymouth South and rival North Attleboro in its non-league schedule to complement a tough Hockomock League slate. The Warriors kick off their season Friday night at Holliston at 7 p.m.