WRENTHAM — After a storied run to the Division 2 Super Bowl last fall, which saw the King Philip Regional High football team come up just short in its quest for a state crown, the Warriors enter this season looking to reload and make another run
King Philip was one of the top teams in Division 2 last fall after going 9-3 and making a run in the postseason as the No. 3-ranked team, but the Warriors came up short at Gillette Stadium, ending in a 42-18 loss to state champion Catholic Memorial.
Head coach Brian Lee said he’s happy with what he’s seen this preseason, but the process of replacing a surplus of key players from last year will be difficult. Questions on both sides of the ball were yet to be determined during camp.
“We’re pleased right now,” Lee said. “We definitely lost a lot of key pieces, so there’s quite a bit of unknown at this time. As far as key pieces coming back, we have our running back (and Sun Chronicle All-Star) Rudy Gately from last year. Will Astorino also comes back. We have a lot to replace and we have way more questions than answers going on.”
Questions ahead of opening night come from the departure of five senior Sun Chronicle All-Stars, four of whom were on the defensive side of the ball. With junior varsity having a different feel and a different speed to the game compared to varsity, Lee said the buy-in for this season’s varsity newcomers hasn’t been a problem as much as the the mental transition to a higher level.
“The kids work hard and they’ve been committed since January to try and compete for these spots and make themselves better,” Lee said. “It’s just the question of trying to get them caught up. Moving from JV to a varsity level is very difficult in terms of speed and what your football IQ has to be. It’s getting them caught up to that aspect.
“Physically, I think we have enough pieces there, we just have to see if we got the mental side of knowing where to go and to line up.”
Key players this fall include Will Laplante, Nate Kearney, Tommy McLeish and Aidan Kearney, all of whom can play both sides of the field. Matt Kelley, the KP kicker from last year, was a player of note that Lee said has impressed in camp with his role expanded. Tommy Brewster is back and will see his role increase at receiver and in the secondary. Gately will act as running back again with offensive line support from Chris Sesay, Luke Danson and Sean King.
McLeish holds the reins to the offense at quarterback, a position he played as a sophomore before an injury derailed his season.
“He might have been our starter last year, but he broke his collarbone in Week 2,” Lee said of McLeish. “Even though he’s a junior, he’s missed a whole year of those mental reps. Physically, we like his tools.”
The Warriors had two scrimmages against Foxboro and Walpole, but it was “all KP, all the time” in camp, Lee said. He hoped the added scrimmages would help give him and the coaching staff a proper look into how the team will fare in game time situations as opposed to players taking on one another in camp.
King Philip opens Friday night at BC High with a 7 p.m. opening kickoff.