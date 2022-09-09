NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High Rocketeers will see a new, but familiar, face patrolling the sideline this football season.
Former Attleboro High football head coach Mike Strachan took over the reins of the program in April, moving across town to his old alma mater to take the position of retirring Don Johnson. Strachan had been with Attleboro since 2013, making eight playoff appearances during his tenure with the Bombardiers.
Now, he’s taking on a new challenge with a still-hungry Rocketeers team that finished 8-4 last season and was runner-up in the Division 3 Super Bowl, falling to Marblehead 35-28.
Make the road back to Gillette Sadium tougher though is that North Attleboro moves to the Kelley-Rex division of the Hockomock League, which features some of the best teams in the state.
“We open with Feehan (non-league), then Mansfield, and Franklin,” Strachan said. “It’s a really competitive division, maybe the most competitive in the state,” Strachan. I know how competitive it is. I call it the SEC (NCAA’s Southeastern Conference) of the Hockomock. There’s no easy game and you’ve got to be competing every week.
“If you’re not ready, you’re not going to win,” Strachan added. “That’s why I like our team. They’ve been through the gauntlet before and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
The work of the Rocketeers’ senior captains, along with the senior group as a whole, has Strachan feeling this will be a good season at North Attleboro. The Rocketeers have gone through camp with a strong leadership presence that has commanded the best of the team.
“Our captains, Nathan Schultz, Zach Gallagher and Greg Berthiaume, I think they’ve been tremendous leaders in getting 60 kids in the weight room every day and have been very consistent,” Strachan said. “What I’m really looking forward to is our senior class. There’s a lot of guys who worked very hard in the offseason and it’s a tight group. I’m looking forward to what they can do.”
The North offense will be led under center by quarterback Chase Frisoli, who has earned the praise of his new head coach for being a strong leader in camp. In an offense that will play a high-tempo style, along with its defense, Strachan said that Frisoli will command the field as the team shows multiple sets to mix it up.
“He’s just dynamic,” Strachan said. He’s a very good quarterback who will lead us this season.”
Berthaiume is a 2021 Sun Chronicle All-Star linebacker, the only selection to return to the Rocketeers this year. Shultz was an honorable mention along with Aidan Conrad, Frisoli, Gallagher, Kaiden Leary, Jack Munley — all four of whom return. Jovany Rivera is another returning piece for the Rocketeers that Strachan highlighted.
Strachan had several standouts in camp but expects all to play key parts on both sides of the ball this fall.
“Bryce Kiser, he’s just been a bright spot for us in the offseason,” Strachan said. “Nolan McLaughlin, he’s been a bright spot and is an offensive line piece for us as well. Ryan Bannon, he’s had a great camp as well. There’s a number of different players you can go down. Some of the seniors who have shined are Julian House and Aydan Delaney. It’s a really great group of kids.”
North Attleboro opens its season on the road Friday at Bishop Feehan High. Opening kick is at 6 p.m. North’s last win over Bishop Feehan was a 38-27 shootout in 2019.