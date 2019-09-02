ATTLEBORO — Typically, a program coming off seasons of 6-5 and 7-4 records along with a 2018 Eastern Athletic Conference title would not be considered going through a transition year, but the Bishop Feehan High School football team is doing just that.
With the departure of athletic director and head football coach Gary Doherty in late June, the search was on for a new varsity coach, and within a week, the administration hired Bryan Pinabell, who has a quarter-century of teaching and coaching experience at the high school level.
The native of East Boston and Foxboro resident was no stranger to the Shamrock program. He was the head coach on the opposite sideline last fall when his Malden Catholic team was shut out by Bishop Feehan, 21-0.
“I was happy there, I loved Malden Catholic, I loved being the head coach,” Pinabell said of leaving the parochial school with an enrollment of just under 600 for Bishop Feehan. “(It’s a) quality-of-life issue, now being 15 minutes away from the school instead of driving over an hour every day.”
“I wasn’t looking to leave. In my 26 years of teaching and coaching, that was one of my more emotional days,” Pinabell added of telling his Lancer players and Malden Catholic staff of his departure.
At Malden Catholic, Pinabell led the Lancers to their first MIAA playoff appearance in four decades, but he has much broader resources at his disposal with the Feehan program.
“There’s 112 (boys) in the program, which are great numbers,” Pinabell said. “It makes it a little bit different, in terms of practice management.
Pinabell obviously didn’t have much time to assemble the football program.
“The minute I took the job, I started calling everybody — assistant coaches, people who have been influential in the history of the program, met with the captains immediately, got to know the kids through the weight workouts,” Pinabell said. “I’ve worked with these guys a few months now. It was quick, sudden, but we got to know them as we went. The kids have responded excellently, they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do thus far.”
Fortunately, the coaching staff didn’t suffer much turnover despite the change in regimes.
“Basically, mostly everybody on the staff chose to remain,” Pinabell said. “I didn’t see the need to make changes, especially with the lateness of this.”
Pinabell sees his team’s biggest strength in its returning core.
“First and foremost, our senior leadership,” Pinabell said. “Obviously there are some talented players, skilled positions, and I hope, special teams will also be a strength.”
Graduated quarterback Tim D’Ambrosia was a three-year starter, but Pinabell is excited to work with D’Ambrosia’s successor, Brady Olson, a junior.
“Obviously this is going to be his first year starting, but he’s got a good grip on the offense, throws a good ball,” Pinabell said. “We’re excited about where he can take us.”
Among Pinabell’s four captains for 2019, a couple have familiar names to New England football fans in middle linebacker Rex Bruschi (Tedy’s son) and tight end Caleb Fauria (son of Christian), who has already committed to play football at the University of Colorado next fall.
Pinabell’s squad will face stern tests immediately.
“We have fantastic opponents right off the bat, in Milton, Holliston, North, and a very good Billerica squad,” Pinabell said. “They’ll provide quite the gauntlet.”
Pinabell exudes a quite confidence about the outlook for this year’s team.
“The program was in great shape when I took it over, and I think we can build on the success of the last two years.
“I’m a week-to-week guy. I try not to look too far ahead,” Pinabell says. “We’re worried about today’s practice, Milton next. Do those things, the rest will take care of itself.“
