WRENTHAM — While King Philip Regional High football coach Brian Lee knows his number of returners seem few and far between, he’s elated to have a few Warriors back at key positions.
“Coming back with your quarterback (Rob Jarest) and tailback (Ryan Halliday) makes you feel good with what you have there,” Lee said. “And we’re able to really focus on trying to get our defense in shape right now and filling in other places”
Sticking with their true-to-form formula of success, the Warriors will rely heavily on their returning Hockomock League and Sun Chronicle All-Star in Halliday. He was the workhorse for the Warriors during his junior year, finishing the 2018 season with 1,530 yards on 333 carries (4.6 yards per rush) with 15 touchdowns. Halliday averaged 127.5 yards of offensive per game with five additional receptions and 62 return yards for the Super Bowl finalist Warriors.
King Philip finished last season at 9-3 prior to its third consecutive Division 2 South crown. The No. 3-seeded Warriors defeated No. 6 Braintree, No. 2 Natick and pulled out a 10-7 win over top-seeded Mansfield. King Philip came up just short of their Super Bowl pursuit in a 6-0 defeat to North Andover.
Among the other key offensive returners will be second-year quarterback Jarest. The senior passer comes in with plenty of experience, having played in every game last season following his varsity debut in the Super Bowl his sophomore year. He has the ability to keep plays alive with his feet while having the arm to throw downfield.
Fellow offensive weapons will include senior receivers Brian Wassersug, Alex Behling and first-year player Andrew McKinney, along with senior tight end Owen Doherty.
The Warriors have some size on their offensive line with 6-foot-4, 280-pound left tackle Norm Gunning, 215-pound left guard Griffin McKay, 6-foot-1, 225-pound center Sean Piller, 6-foot, 245-pound right guard Pat Zarba and 6-foot, 215-pound right tackle Ryan Mansey. Three are returning starters in Gunning, Zarba and Piller.
“We’re going to be expecting a lot out of him,” Lee said of Gunning. “We still run pretty well everywhere. Our team speed seems to be pretty good. We don’t have one, true burner, but everyone can move. And on defense, we still get to the ball and swarm. So, I think the hustle to the ball will be kind of what we’re still able to do.”
Returning starter Shawn Conniff will be a main contributor on the defensive line as the Warriors return three starters on that side of the ball. Linebackers Sam Callanan and Halliday, who had 18 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries his junior season, will be among the other defensive returners.
Defense has been a bright spot for the Warriors of late. They allowed North Andover just six points in their Super Bowl loss last year after leading the Hockomock League in points allowed (123 in 12 games).
Conniff will be joined by two-way lineman Piller, Mansey and Gunning on the defensive line with David Dubois and Wassersug playing cornerback. Crawford Contaves and Nick Viscucci will play safety.
The Warriors will open the season when they host North Attleboro on Friday night.
