NORTON — The reigning Tri-Valley League co-champion Norton High Lancers return to the gridiron this fall with the hopes of imposing their will and physicality on their opponents.
“I think we’re going to be a very strong, very physical team,” Norton coach Jim Artz said of the Lancers, who graduated 15 seniors from the 2021 squad that reached the MIAA Division 5 Tournament with a first-round win over Pittsfield.
Artz specifically noted Norton’s size and strength up front, headlined by senior captain and 2021 Tri-Valley League All-Star Logan Moberg. At 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds, Moberg will be joined up front by fellow senior captain Daniel Ayala (6-1, 245), Shayne Sinclair (5-11, 220), John D’Arpino (6-0, 230) and Drew Dudley (6-0, 210).
The group will be responsible for keeping first-year starting quarterback Jake Ogilvie standing upright while run-blocking for the ground game, headlined by senior captain Colby Cerrone and the versatile senior Michael O’Keefe, who Artz praised could do a number of different things.
Ogilvie will have a cast of weapons in the passing game as well, with junior tight end Charlie Artesani (6-4, 218) and wide receivers Xavier Gonzalez (6-5, 170), Will Kirrane (6-2, 180) along with Andrew Freeman and Jayson Lopes.
“We do what works,” Artz said of the Norton offense not limiting itself to either a run-heavy or pass-heavy mindset. “We’ll be able to do multiple things. We have multiple threats.”
The Lancers have 11 seniors on the roster this season while Artz has been impressed by the size and skillset of the underclassmen. Norton’s 2022 team, as so often is the case, will feature a number of those seniors playing on both sides of the ball.
Jared Esmeraldo will play on the defensive line alongside fellow defensive end Dudley and tackles Moberg and Ayala, a league honorable mention for his junior season. Aidan Gilbert will join O’Keefe in the linebacker corps while the strong safety Cerrone has the ability to play both in the defensive backfield or in the box for the Lancers.
Alex Manela will provide depth in the linebacker room, as well. A few standouts in the secondary will be sophomore Ethan Rodriguez along with Kirrane and Freeman.
“I think we’re going to be very aggressive and very physical,” Artz said of the Lancers’ defensive prowess.
Norton’s main goal entering the campaign is to defend its Tri-Valley League title with that initial goal then going a long way in securing a spot in the postseason.
The Lancers should be battle tested if they get to that point with a non-league schedule including Canton of the Hockomock League, along with Bishop Fenwick and East Bridgewater.
“We’ll have a good, tough schedule,” Artz said.
The Lancers kick off their season Saturday at Bishop Fenwick at 1 p.m. kickoff.