MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High football team found itself in the MIAA playoff hunt again last fall, but when it came down to a second-round pairing against Hockomock League rival King Philip Regional High, the Hornets fell just short.
This year, things may be different.
Mansfield brings a lot to the table when it comes to talent with quarterback Connor Zukowski, Trevor Foley, CJ Bell, Rocco Scarpellini and Jepte Jean returning as key pieces for the Hornets. All of them bring skill, with Mansfield head coach Mike Redding saying 95% of the Hornets’ skill players are back in the program.
A year removed from the Division 2 playoff exit and a 7-4 record, Redding likes what he sees going into this season as the team starts to find itself on offense again.
“I feel better at this point than I did a year ago,” Redding said. “Last year, I knew we had some kids up front that could block, but we really didn’t have an offensive identity. We were starting so many young kids at the offensive position and it kind of evolved over the season.”
The Hornets have known how to go about things on offense, with Zukowski leading the way in a diverse offense that projects to go 60-40 on run-pass.
“This year, I feel like Day 1, we had an identity and knew what we wanted to do and how we want to get people the ball,” Redding said. “That helps a lot because you go into preseason with a plan. You’re not going into it figuring it out, you’re in there knowing what to do. That part of it is better when you get the skill guys back.”
A thing to watch this season for the Hornets is the work of the offensive line. Replacing Sun Chronicle all-star Mark DeGirolamo and Braeden Veno will be key for Mansfield now that they bring experience to the skilled positions.
Redding said scrimmages against top schools in the state will help give the team an idea on where they stand at the position. Mansfield scrimmaged Everett and Central Catholic.
“The big issue will be seeing how our linemen do against some good scrimmage opponents,” Redding said. “They’re going to have good linemen and if we can hold our own and battle with these guys, we’ll feel even better if they step up.”
Bringing the offensive line along to get them ready for Week 1 has been a challenge with unexpected depth at the position. Redding was working to figure out who the best three guys are to fill open spots.
“It’s good news, bad news,” Redding said. “Good news, we came into preseason thinking we had four or five guys that would compete for open spots on the o-line. Now we have six or seven battling it out.
“We’ve got more kids in the mix than we thought, but right now it’s figuring out which is the best three. Whatever happens, we have some pretty good depth with our second group. We’re deeper than we expected, we just haven’t quite figured out who the top guys are. Defensive line, we feel a little more solid about.”
The Hornets are mixing some things up on defense, adjusting the scheme to cater to who returns to the program.
“Defensively, we’re making some changes,” Redding said “We’ve been more of a four-man front to now a 3-4 or a 5-2. We’re playing with a nose guard and two tackles. That’s kind of taking advantage of the defensive linemen we have back,” Redding said.
Expectations are the same as most team, with Mansfield expecting to be one of the top teams in the Hockomock League. The Hornets moved over to the Davenport division this offseason, a move that puts them in a division against teams they haven’t played in some time while also making one of the Hornets’ usual games on the schedule matter a little more.
“We’re playing Canton, haven’t played them in 10 years, Oliver Ames, first time in six years, so we’re playing some new league opponents that we just haven’t seen much of,” Redding said. “I think certainly, based on history, we’ll be in the mix for a league title and it may come down to Thanksgiving Day when we play Foxboro, which is now a league game. That’s a big benefit, that game now goes toward a league title.”
Mansfield opens by hosting St. John’s of Shrewsbury Friday at 7 p.m.