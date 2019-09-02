NORTH ATTLEBORO — Perhaps more than ever, the North Attleboro High football team is ready to lay it on the line this season.
At least to start it off.
Down in the trenches is where head coach Don Johnson expects the Rocketeers to get down and dirty to start out as North’s relatively inexperienced skill-position players look to come into their own for a return trip to the postseason.
“With the inexperience in the skill positions, we expect there to be some early growing pains,” Johnson said, “but we are hopeful that the great attitude and work ethic that has been displayed in the preseason will help us overcome the lack of experience.”
The Penta brothers — Matt and Jared — were the only two skilled position defensive starters that North Attleboro had returning at defensive back, but both were lost to preseason injuries. Matt injured his knee and Jared suffered a broken arm.
What the Rocketeers do have though is a collection of proven linemen anchoring both sides of the ball.
Leading the way is 6-foot-6, 294-pound senior left tackle Ethan Mottinger, who has already committed to play at UMass this season as one of the top blockers and tacklers in the area this season.
“We expect him to be the dominant lineman for us again this season,” Johnson said. “He was very consistent for us last year so I expect him to pick up where he left off.”
Alongside Mottinger on the offensive line will be two other two-way stalwarts and returning senior starting captains, tackle John Kummer (5-11, 256) and Ethan Friberg, a 252-pound tight end and defensive end. Rounding out the offensive line will be senior guard Montrel Jackson (6-1, 188) and junior guard Harry Bullock (5-10, 196) along with senior center Trevor Hewett (5-11, 219).
The five will rotate on the defensive front as well,
“There’s a lot of inexperience with our skill players so I expect the line to be our strength,” said Johnson, who enters his 11th season at the Rocketeers’ helm after scrimmaging Bridgewater-Raynham last Saturday. “They’ve played up to expectations so far.”
North Attleboro is coming off another solid campaign under Johnson. Hockomock League Davenport Division champs at 8-3 last year, the Rocketeers reached the semifinals of the MIAA Div. 2 South playoffs semifinals before losing to Duxbury. In order for North to go even further this fall and regain its Super Bowl status of two seasons ago, Johnson knows that he will have to get strong play at quarterback heading into Friday night’s daunting season opener at Div. 2 Super Bowl finalist King Philip Regional High.
Enter sophomore Tyler DeMattio, who will get the opening nod under center for the Rocketeers.
DeMattio flashed onto the scene in dramatic fashion as a freshman last Thanksgiving Day by taking the reins to start the second half against rival Attleboro and accounting for all three of North’s TDs in a 20-7 win over the Bombardiers.
“He’s a tough kid who gives us good balance,” Johnson said.
Senior Casey Poirier may also step in at quarterback, but whoever takes the snaps will have plenty of offensive ammunition to support him.
Senior team captain and linebacker Tom O’Neill will be in the offensive backfield along with classmate Duane Bryant and junior Jacob Silvia to spark North’s perennially strong running attack. Meanwhile, junior Robbie Donovan and Friberg will provide a pair of 6-foot-5 bookends at tight end to go with 6-4 senior split end Russell Dunlap when it comes to the passing game out of the shotgun.
DeMattio will again handle the place-kicking duties for North after hitting 32-of-35 PATs and going 3-for-4 on field goal attempts his freshman outing.
Is another deep postseason run in the cards for the Rocketeeers this season?
“The potential is there,” Johnson said, “but our progress has been slow this preseason because of the injuries and lack of experience.”
