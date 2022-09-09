SEEKONK — Second-year head coach Jason Azulay is looking forward to further developing the Seekonk High football program, and believes having his staff with one campaign under its belt will go a long way in the 2022 season.
The Warriors benefit from graduating just three seniors off their 2021 team, which reached the MIAA Division 6 Tournament as the No. 16 seed.
“Our senior leadership,” Azulay responded when asked about Seekonk’s biggest strengths. “We relied on them heavily as juniors. We have a really strong senior class.”
The Warriors have 10 seniors on their roster this fall, including senior captains Jaden Arruda, who will start his second season at quarterback, Josh Troiano, Aidan Peterson and Chris Amaral.
Arruda was recognized as Seekonk’s Offensive MVP following a junior season in which he threw for nearly 1,000 yards. He’ll benefit from playing behind an offensive line of left tackle Aidan Nascimento (5-11, 235), left guard Troiano (6-3, 305), senior center Will Prue (6-0, 240), junior right guard Sebastian Garcia (5-11, 210) and a right tackle spot likely to feature both senior Ryan Dougherty and sophomore Lucas Figueredo. Azulay specifically noted the Warriors’ offensive line would be a strength of the team.
Peterson, a two-way contributor at wide receiver and safety, will be joined in the receiving corps by senior Kevin Crowe, senior Evan Fields, junior Manny Soares and running back-receiver hybrid Amaral. Joey Nolan will play tight end while also filling Seekonk’s H-back role.
The Warriors have a “two-headed monster” at running back, as explained by Azulay, with senior Harry Murphy and junior CJ Cabral.
On the defensive side of the ball, Seekonk will look to showcase its strength in the defensive backfield with Peterson, Crowe and Soares, to name a few. Arruda also will serve as Seekonk’s starting linebacker alongside the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Nolan. The defensive front will feature a handful of two-way contributors with Troiano, an All-South Coast Conference selection as a junior, as well as Blayke Young, Prue and Garcia.
“Last year was definitely a growing year,” Azulay said. “We’re trying to compete for a conference title and make a deeper run in the playoffs than our first year.”
The Warriors, who were moved to Division 6 starting in 2021, will open their season Friday at Carver at 6 p.m.