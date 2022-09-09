ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High football enters another season with head coach Bryan Pinabell at the helm, and after a nine-win season last fall, the slate is clean for the Shamrocks as they make another run for a state title.
After playoff-worthy season the year that ended in a 25-23 loss to Reading Memorial, the Shamrocks were the No. 8 seed entering last postseason. Feehan had eight wins over a nine-game stretch had something good going, but with the turn of the calendar year and everyone returning to 0-0 Pinabell wants to forget about the past and focus on the now,
“We definitely have a good core coming back,” Brian Pinabell said. “One of the messages in preseason is we can’t worry about the past, we can’t worry about the future. I know it sounds like coach talk, but it’s been one of my messages this preseason because we did have a good season last year. We got into the playoffs. We definitely had a great year last year, but that’s over.
“It’s a new team and we’re putting some pieces together and they’re starting to gel,” Pinabell added. “Right now, I’m pleased with where we’re at, but we have a lot of work to do still.”
Part of that core returning for the Shamrocks includes Case Mankins, Dane Bruschi, Connor McHale, Eddie Cinelli, Tristen Upton, Cam Burns and Nick Yanchuck, most of which will see time on both sides of the ball. All were Sun Chronicle All-Stars last year, with the exception of Cinelli (honorable mention) and Yanchuck, who missed part of the season due to injury.
Yanchuck was injured in the second game of the season and was the team’s primary back at the time. While he is back healthy, Burns rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and will likely battle with Yanchuck for touches. Bruschi is well known throughout the Catholic Central League as an enforcer linebacker with a high football IQ. McHale, Yanchuck and Burns are all dangerous to leave in space with the ball in their hands.
Pinabell looks to that solid core as the Shamrocks’ leaders.
“Our core returning has been a big help from a leadership perspective and just showing some of the younger guys the way,” Pinabell said. “We’ve had great competition in preseason. I have captains that I meet with weekly and they are a very good sounding board for me when it comes to the pulse of the team. I think that’s important.”
Defensive end Brendan Koss and linebacker Shane Evans impressed Pinabell enough in camp to earn their way into starting roles. Pinabell has given some younger players ample opportunity to make noise in camp, but through scrimmages and real-time game action, the Feehan coach has seen a separation of the “men from the boys” helped bring some answers out into how the lineup will look.
Schematically, the Shamrocks will be a run-heavy offense with multiple I formations, but mostly the pro set offense. Defensively, they’re a 4-4 Cover 3 under defensive coordinator and former New England Patriot Tedy Bruschi.
In the 17 years Pinabell has served as a head coach, his outlook entering each season hasn’t changed. That is, to prep his players in the right way, live in the moment and be consistent with how they plan each week.
“We really live in the moment,” he said. “One of my major themes is ‘one way.’ For us, one way basically means we prepare the same way every single week. As far our expectations, they don’t change year to year. Our expectations are we’re going to be competitive and do it the right way and teach our kids the right things.
“As a coach, depth or no depth, I approach things the same way.”
This has been one slight tweak to the system though. The Shamrocks have worked on the mental side of the game, trying to limit the season-long wear on players.
“This preseason, we’ve probably done a little more mental work because we so have a few guys going both ways, just like other schools,” Pinabell said. “I’m trying to limit the wear and tear early on them because it’ll buy you a day or two when you get deep.”
Bishop Feehan opens the season at home, hosting North Attleboro Friday at 6 p.m.