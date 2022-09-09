ATTLEBORO — With Mike Strachan having departed the Attleboro High football program for North Attleboro High after a successful run at head coach, a new man will be calling the shots in blue and white on the Bombardiers’ sideline this fall.
Enter former Silver Lake head football coach Jim Winters, who took over the AHS program in April. Winters brings high hopes with him to Attleboro, which finished 4-6 last season and was fifth in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League.
Philosophically Winters said he’s going to try and maximize the abundance of talent the school has to offer by shifting to a spread offense and a diverse defense. Attleboro had two Sun Chronicle All-Stars last season in Chris Leonardo and Kaiden Murray, but both are among 19 seniors gone to graduation.
Still, Winters has a large pool of talent to mold his roster.
“Attleboro has a lot of athletes, it always has,” Winters said. “We’re going to try and utilize them as much as we can. We’re looking to implement more of a spread offense and, defensively, try and get as many athletes on the field as possible to utilize what we have.”
With four starters on the offensive line gone from last season, Isaiah Miranda comes back to the program as a key veteran to the front line that is being completely revamped. Anthony Salviati, a two-way receiver and defensive back, also comes back to the program.
“(Miranda) has really taken a leadership role there and help solidify the middle of the line. He’s looked excellent,” Winters said. “(Salviati), he leads by example and he hustles. He works hard and is a gifted athlete.”
Matt Harvie also comes back to the Bombardiers and will assume the quarterback position that he held last year. Adrian Rivera will be his accomplice at running back and Aydan Ramirez has looked strong at corner.
“Harvie’s a junior and is doing some really good things in camp, as well as Adrian Rivera as the returning running back,” Winters said. “It’s great to have the backfield back. Ramirez at cornerback has really stepped up.”
Inheriting a team that is due for a bounce-back season, Winters admits that inexperience will be common across the field with only four returning players each on offense and defense. The team has been working together to make sure it is on the same page, and Winters notes that players have been picking things up quickly and are willing to learn in camp.
Despite that, the goal for competing for a league title hasn’t changed. Since taking over, Winters has seen all 70 players working hard to prove they’ll compete with the top of the conference this fall.
“The Hockmock isn’t easy, that’s for sure,” Winters said. “We’re going to be very inexperienced. We’re replacing all the big guys that were there last year, so we’ll be a little inexperienced. There’s no reason Attleboro shouldn’t be competing with these teams and competing for a Hock title. There’s plenty of kids in the school and there’s plenty of athletes. It’s my job to go out there and find them and have them buy into the system and I think we’ve done a great job.
“We got here in the spring and have had 70 kids in the weight room all summer,” he added. “The kids have done everything I’ve asked of them. We’re implementing quite a lot on offense and on both sides of the ball. I’ve been impressed with how quickly they’ve picked it up.”
Attleboro opens Friday night at Durfee at 7 p.m.