WRENTHAM — The family and friends of the King Philip Regional High football team were out in force, unison in their support of the Warriors for a scrimmage against Foxboro High a few weeks ago.
That’s just one of the positive points being promoted by KP coach Brian Lee — the fans will be filling the stands and the bands will be blaring,
“It’s great to have them all back,” Lee said.
That 12th Player Award for that spirited support may just might turn the KP Warrior football team of 2021 into a contender for the Kelley-Rex Division championship of the Hockomock League.
“We forget that COVID is still impacting us still in so many ways,” Lee said. “It’s a huge cultural thing. Having people in the crowd will make a big, big difference. No matter what we did last year, everything kind of felt scrimmage-esque.
“It didn’t feel real. It’s nice to see that people are excited about football again.”
Coming off of a 4-3 season of spring football with a “per person” limit of two members per household to aid the Warriors physically and vocally in their cause, Lee believes that having a full house at Macktaz Field on a Friday night could be prescription for success.
There is reason to believe that the Warriors will have the same swagger to their offense that the KP tradition on defense can boast.
The Warriors boast of two of the most creative weapons in the Hockomock League in senior running back and captain Crawford Cantave (6-0, 190) and junior running back-receiver Ryan “Rudy” Gately (5-9, 175). That duo is paired with the two-head dynamism in senior quarterback and captain Charlie Grant (5-11, 170) and sophomore Tom MacLeish (6-3, 175).
Cantave rushed for 467 yards (a 4.5 per carry average) and added five pass catches for 2 yards during the spring, while Gately also averaged over four yards per carry with 238 ground yards and another 48 receiver yards.
Grant completed 34 passes for 334 yards, while MacLeish was on the field for the Warriors as a freshman, completing 12 passes for 75 yards.
“The competition is pretty heated,” Lee said. “They both can throw. Charlie had the spring season so he has a little more seasoning to him and Tom is more a true pocket passer.”
With those four in the backfield is junior fullback Will Astorino (5-10, 205). The Warriors will be without senior captain and tight end Andrew Danson (torn ACL), but will have junior Nate Kearney (5-10, 205) in that role.
The wide receiver cast includes a trio of top-notch athletes in senior captain Jonathan Joseph (5-9, 165), senior Dan Clancy (6-2, 195) and senior Nick Viscusi (6-1, 175).
“We like to move the ball on the ground, but I really do like our QBs and we do have decent athletes on the perimeter there,” Lee said. “I feel that we can be more balanced, we’re going to need to be.”
Senior captain Hunter Hastings (6-2, 215) and junior Chris Sesay (6-6, 260) are imposing as the KP tackles. Senior Dan Nineve (5-11, 240) takes over as the starting center, flanked by senior Amro Ismail (6-1, 245), junior Mike Murphy (5-10, 230) and sophomore Sean King (6-1, 255).
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Lee said after scrimmages with Foxboro and Walpole. “We have a great group of kids, but as a football team, we still have a lot of improving to do.”
The King Philip defense allowed just 12.3 points per game during the spring, forced nine takeaways and allowed foes to convert third downs only 29 percent of the time.
Heading into the season, King was set to line up at nose guard with Sesay and Hastings as the tackles in a 3-4 alignment. The linebacking cast will have Gately, Astorino, Kearney, senior captain Mark Tagerman and senior Jake Sullivan (6-0, 180). Cantave and Joseph will be at cornerback with Viscusi and junior Tom Brewster (5-9, 175) at safety.
“We’re not at the caliber that we need to be,” Lee admitted. “We’ve got to get a little tougher defensively and we need to improve on our offense. We have to make sure that if we improve defensively, we can keep people out (of the end zone).”
