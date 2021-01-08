BROCKTON — The unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team was clicking at both ends of the court in the first quarter of its Catholic Central League game at Cardinal Spellman Friday.
The Shamrocks broke out to a 17-2 advantage after eight minutes en route to a 62-33 victory.
All 12 players for the 4-0 Shamrocks scored as Bishop Feehan held a 37-18 halftime lead.
Junior guard Lydia Mordarski scored all 11 of her points in the first half for the Shamrocks. Junior forward Camryn Fauria scored seven of her nine points during the first half, while senior forward Kyla Cunningham scored all eight of her points in the first 16 minutes. Sophomore guard Samantha Reale added eight points.
The Shamrocks return home for a non-league game Monday at 6 p.m. against New Bedford.
Dighton-Rehoboth 59, Seekonk 37
REHOBOTH — Junior guard Eliana Raposo came off the bench in the second quarter and ignited a 19-point surge with her defensive intensity in paving the way for the Falcons in their South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons led 13-9 after the first quarter, but senior guard Emily D’Ambrosio found her groove for 25 points, including 13 the the first half.
Sophomore Ella Damon added 12 points for D-R (2-0), which had six players score.
Lauren Tortolani paced Seekonk (0-2) with 11 points, while Kate Leinson finished with eight points. D-R will host Bourne Tuesday while Seekonk will host Case.
