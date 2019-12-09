DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth High girls basketball hopes for this season will be led by junior Emily D’Ambrosio, who returns as the Falcons' primary scoring option and can play either guard position.
“She is strong and experienced,” D-R new coach Chris Perron said of D’Ambrosio, a South Coast Conference all-star a year ago. “She has a high basketball IQ and excellent court vision and will also lead our defense with her ability to guard to the ball.
Perron takes the helm of the Dighton-Rehoboth High girls basketball this season after 25 years of coaching at different schools, most recently 15 seasons with the North Attleboro boys varsity basketball team.
Juniors Meg Reilly and Nicole Corey will spend most of their time at the guard position but can play on the wing as well. Sophomore Briana Malaguti is a combination guard that will contribute, while freshman Ella Damon will serve as the primary backup point guard to D’Ambrosio.
Co-caption Meghan Reed returns as the top forward for the Falcons, providing leadership and toughness to a team that is mostly in transition. Junior Jenna Kelley and sophomore Caroline Reed will be the other main contributors in the frontcourt with their focus on rebounding and scoring.
“We need to get contributions from all players,” Perron said. “We will see some growing pains as we have limited varsity experience on the roster.”
D-R took part in a scrimmage with Taunton High Friday in which Perron had a few takeaways from his new bunch. “This is an extremely coachable group of players, we have to build on each opportunity.”
Last season, D-R boasted a 15-7 record and were eventually bounced in the Div. 2 South quarterfinal to Foxboro.
The Falcons with have their work cut out for them in a loaded South Coast Conference and will tip off their season Friday when they host non-conference opponent Bishop Stang.
Seekonk
Mia DiBiase begins her senior season just 21 points shy of the 1,000 point mark (979) for the Seekonk High girls basketball team, a number that she could easily eclipse in the team’s first game.
DiBiase is joined in the backcourt by a pair of returning players in sophomore Kate Lineson and junior Lauren Paulo, who are also expected to be some of the main contributors on offense.
Junior Lauren Tortolani and sophomore Bria Dunphy will round out the starting five in the frontcourt, while a trio of seniors in Kaylee Fonseca, Tayla Handy and Riley Ferreira will all have roles off the bench. Sophomore Jazzy Montero and a pair of freshman in Ally Dantis and Maggie McKitchen will also provide the Warriors with rotational minutes.
“It starts with Mia, she has been our leader for the last couple of years, but we are coming with major depth this season and will be able to play 10-11 girls,” Seekonk coach Bill Paulo said.
Seekonk took part in a tri-scrimmage Saturday with North Attleboro and Pilgrim (R.I.) in which Paulo relayed, “All teams were comparable and looked good; we certainly held our own.”
The Warriors will also scrimmage Attleboro Tuesday in advance of their regular season tip-off Monday December 16th when they will host non-league opponent Central Falls (R.I.). A year ago, Seekonk finished 10-11 and were eliminated in their Div. 3 South first round matchup to SCC opponent Apponequet.
Tri-County
Abby DiFloures is one of five seniors, who will each serve as captains, on the Tri-County High girls basketball and is primed to be the main source of offense as well as drawing the top defensive assignment for opposing scorers for the Cougars this year.
DiFloures, the co-MVP of the Mayflower League last season, will control the frontcourt along with sophomore swing player Megan O’Shaughnessy and junior center Cam Schweitzer. Schweitzer, now in her third season, has been the main contributor of rebounds for the Cougars team since her freshman season.
The backcourt will have to operate without leading ball-handler Caroline MacPherson who graduated last year. A pair of seniors will start in the backcourt this year as Jenna Johnson returns as a starting shooting guard, while Katie Courtney will take over as the starting point guard. Freshman Amy Freitas has worked her way into the rotation as well, and will be an early option off the bench.
“We have a lot of players with experience coming back and working hard -- and that will hopefully be the strength of the team,” Tri-County coach Julie Cafferty said.
The Cougars had an 11-10 mark a year ago, which qualified them for postseason play. Tri-County dropped its Div. 4 Central first round matchup with Hopedale 39-15.
Tri-County’s lone scrimmage was cancelled due to weather and will tip off their season Thursday at Bethany Christian.
