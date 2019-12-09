ATTLEBORO — Play consistent for longer stretches of time — that is the mantra being promoted by Attleboro High girls’ basketball coach Marty Crowley this season.
The Bombardiers played some good quarters last season, but a stretch of turnover-infested possessions on offense, the inability to maintain position for a rebound and the lack of turning a deflection into points all added up to AHS being close to victory, but not taking it.
“We’ll be a competitive basketball team, no question,” Crowley said. “We have the experience to play in a very competitive (Hockomock) league. “When you have veteran guards, at any level, that bodes well for your chances for success.”
The best of the Bombardiers returning is senior guard and captain Liv McCall, who is headed to Framingham State next fall. A three-year varsity member and two-year starter, McCall averaged 10.4 points and three assists per game last season. She just might be the Bombardiers’ best sniper, shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.
AHS boasts another game-changer too in senior guard and captain Nyah Thomas, who runs the floor well, attacks the backboard and can create her own shots. She has verbally committed to Worcester State.
“I love our chances when we have kids like that,” Crowley said of the duo, who he believes will steer the Bombardiers to more than the eight wins they had last season.
The Bombardiers, who lost five seniors to graduation, are coming off of an 8-14 season (5-11, Kelley-Rex Division). They scrimmaged Notre Dame Academy and Seekonk in preparation for Friday’s season debut at home against Canton. AHS will have a tremendously difficult month of January, playing seven of nine games on the road.
The Perry sisters, Hailey and Lindsey — both 5-foot-7 sophomores, along with 5-foot-8 juniors Gabby Bosh and Emma Reilly join sophomore Lillian Froio in having the potential to contribute at both ends of the court.
Up front, Crowley is looking at 5-foot-10 senior Jackie MacDonald, 5-11 junior Ryan Johnson, 5-10 junior Laura McVeigh and 5-10 sophomore Meg Gordon as being important pieces, especially in rebounding and defense.
“I love where our kids are at,” Crowley said. “You have to have some experienced people to win in this league.”
Crowley likes the potential for points out of McCall, Thomas and Gordon from the perimeter and what Johnson can do in the paint.
“We want to spread the ball around (on offense) and go from there,” he said. “It could be any number of kids or whoever has the hot hand on any night.
“We’ve been getting better offensively, we’d love to have five or six kids all get six or eight points. We’re hoping that our defense will create offense for us,” Crowley added. “We played a lot of close games last year, so I think the kids learned what it takes to close out games and how to win, the ground work is there.”
Attleboro won three of its last four games last season, including a conquest of Hockomock powerhouse Franklin.
“We’re excited to get going again, the season comes on quickly,” Crowley said. “We just have to finish games. In the past, we’ve played well in games for stretches. We just have to figure it out how to be more consistent for longer stretches.”
