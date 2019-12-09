ATTLEBORO — Following in the footsteps of Mike Deady as the guardian of the tradition-rich Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball program, Amy Dolores knows what the expectations are for the Shamrocks this season.
An assistant on Deady’s staff for years, the former LaSalle Academy standout benefits from having seven veteran players, four of whom are seniors to start this season.
Most importantly, the Shamrocks have six-foot junior center-forward Kyla Cunningham — a tremendously talented player at both ends of the floor, who is capable of double figure scoring and double figure rebounding totals.
The Shamrocks went 13-9 last season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Division 1 South Sectional.
In addition to Cunningham, the Shamrocks possess one of the best athletes in the school among the cast of guards, softball shortstop standout, 5-foot-6 sophomore Haley Coupal.
“Everyone knows what Kyla can do, she’s our one returning starter, a great kid,” said Dolores. “She’s really worked hard at improving her game year-round (with the Jaguars AAU program). Basketball is her one sport. And Haley is such a tremendous athlete.”
Also in the mix for the guard spots are 5-foot-7 senior captain Jillian Margetta, along with 5-foot-4 senior Amanda Folan, 5-foot-6 senior Calle Bartlett, 5-foot-9 sophomore Lydia Mordarski and 5-foot-5 sophomore Meghan Rapose.
Up front alongside Cunningham are a pair of holdovers in 5-foot-11 senior captain Kaitlyn Rapose and 5-foot-10 senior captain Hayley Walmsley. Another solid athlete, 5-foot-10 sophomore Camryn Fauria, is up from the junior varsity.
The Shamrocks play their first three games on the road, opening Saturday with a 5 p.m. game at Quincy High and then make their first appearance on Holcott Drive on Dec. 23 against Dolores’ alma mater, LaSalle Academy with a 12:30 p.m. tapoff.
Dolores has added former Bishop Feehan tri-sport great (and former PC Friar) Jenna Roncarati-Dailey to the staff.
“This is a very athletic team, which is what we’re looking to take advantage of — push the tempo, play good defense,” Dolores said.
The Shamrocks look to score inside and outside from a variety of sources and rely on its depth and skill sets to put various defensive sets on the floor as well.
“We have some kids who can really shoot the ball well,” Dolores noted. “We have players like Coupal and Mordarski who we know will score points and we have some experience in the backcourt and the frontcourt.
“There’s a lot of good energy with this team, it’s a positive feeling. We just have to work on finding the right chemistry for different combinations of players, we have inter-changeable parts and we’ll go from there.”
