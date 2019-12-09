FOXBORO -- Rulers of the Hockomock League-Davenport Division, coach Lisa Downs and the Foxboro High girls basketball team have set out to earn the title for a fourth consecutive year, their fifth in the last six seasons.
"I'm more excited about this season than I have been in a little while," Downs said. "I think it's just these girls just work hard so it's fun to show up and teach them new things. And they want to get better and they work really well together."
Foxboro is coming off a 20-win season, which ended in the Division 2 South Sectional semifinals. It ended a South Sectional run as well, the Warriors claiming consecutive South Sectional titles, including the Division 2 State Championship in 2018.
Foxboro is returning a plethora of key pieces from their 20-3 team in 2019, including four starters and six players who saw extensive varsity time.
It all starts with junior guard Katelyn Mollica. Mollica averaged 18 points per game as a sophomore, boosting her career total to 715. She finished with double-figures in 20 games including eight games where she scored 20 points or more. A long-range threat, Mollica hit 73 3-point field goals (43 percent) while shooting 50 percent from the field.
"She's (Mollica) obviously someone teams are going to focus on, but with so many other offensive scoring threats on the court, I think it's going to be really difficult to for them to pay as much attention to her as they may like," Downs said of the junior captain. "So, that’s going to be really helpful."
Mollica will be complemented by fellow returning starters in senior forward Abby Hassman, senior guard Lizzy Davis and senior wing Yara Fawaz.
Hassman, a two-year captain and three-year varsity contributor, was Foxboro's leading rebounder last year. She had nine games with 10 or more rebounds and also scored in double figures six times as a juniors, averaging 7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Downs is also confident in the development of 5-foot-10 senior center Shakirah Ketant. Ketant received valuable varsity time last year, proving a presence in the paint. But this year, Downs said, Ketant is a different player.
"She's going to be a force," Downs said of Ketant. "She's one that will definitely be a key one for us this year."
Additional contributors will include the versatile Jordyn Collins and backcourt contributors like Ashlynn Servaes, Jamie DeVellis and Julia Kelly.
Downs noted the length and speed of both the captain Fawaz and Collins on the wing could make for make up problems.
And with the on-ball speed of Mollica, Davis, Collins and others, Downs and the Warriors are hoping to give opponents trouble on the defensive end like they have in years past. The Warriors were atop the Hockomock last year, as just one of two teams to hold opponents to 40 points or less throughout the 23-game season.
"Defense has always been our go-to strength," Downs said. "So, that’s something we still want to focus on. Its just trying to make sure we keep out of foul trouble, but still play hard-nosed defense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.