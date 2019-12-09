WRENTHAM — “I’m the shortest one in the huddle,” first-year King Philip Regional coach Dan Nagle joked, citing the size and versatility that he and his Warriors girls basketball team hope to rely on as they enter the 2019-20 season.
The Warrior girls return seven members from last year’s varsity roster, which went 14-8 last season with one postseason win. King Philip returns a pair of starters in senior captains Faye Veilleux and Faith Roy.
Veilleux, a two-year starter at KP, returns after a breakout junior campaign where she averaged 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 72 percent from the foul line. At 5-foot-9, the program’s leading scorer from a year ago can play both the guard and forward positions. Nagle has been impressed with her ability to play both outside and on the post while setting up her teammates.
The 5-foot-8 senior Taylor Butler, 5-foot-10 sophomore Liv Lafond and 6-foot-3 freshman Emily Sawyer will all complement Veilleux in the frontcourt.
“A lot of our kids are similar in size, speed, versatility, and really on both ends,” Nagle said. “It’s awesome to see.”
Roy is another playmaker for the Warriors. The 5-foot-8 guard can stretch the floor with her outside shooting, all while having speed off the dribble to take it to the rim.
Junior point guard Bri James returns after earning extensive varsity time during her sophomore season. A floor general, James has come into her own and looks to be a key piece in orchestrating the Warriors' offense. Senior Taylor Butler, junior sharpshooter Courtney Keswick, junior Caroline Aaron and Emma Glaser will round out the depth in the backcourt. Nagle credited Aaron and Glaser, specifically, for their ability to drive to the basket.
“I do think our depth is so tremendous,” said Nagle, a former coach at Fitchburg University and a Norton High grad. “It’s a really deep roster.”
Nagle praised the situation he was in with an already-established program that is looking to take the next step. King Philip was one of just four teams in the Hockomock League last season to allow an average of 50-plus points (50.6 per game). On the opposite end of the floor, however, KP was fourth in the Hockomock in points per game (55.9).
