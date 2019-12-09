MANSFIELD -- After losing 10 seniors from last season due to graduation, Mansfield High girls' basketball coach Mike Redding understands that the road to success and to the MIAA Tournament will have some bumps over the first six weeks of this season.
"We're going to be on the young side, but it's a good junior group -- a lot of them all played jayvees last year as sophomores," Redding said.
The Hornets won 17 games last season, owning a 12-4 Hockomock League record, which was good for second place in the Kelley-Rex Division. The Hornets also had success in the postseason, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Division 1 South Sectional before eventually losing to Braintree.
"This is probably the least amount of varsity experience that we've had in quite a while," Redding said of his roster. "But we have some solid, skilled kids. They just had to wait their turns behind that senior group. With 10 seniors, there was not much room for the other kids to play."
Senior captain Becca Hottleman (at 5-5) will likely be at the point guard position with senior captain Kelly Doherty (at 5-5) and junior Kayla Vine (at 5-6) as the wings. Junior Ally Prentis (at 5-6), freshman Abby Wager (at 5-8) and junior Sarah Sacco (at 5-6) are the reserve guards.
Up front, the Hornets will go with 5-foot-10 junior Brooke Berube, 5-foot-9 junior Sarah Dooling and 5-foot-10 Ashley Santos as the regulars while senior Grace Maher (at 5-11) and junior Kacey Veiking (at 6-0) are first in line off the bench.
With Redding coaching the Mansfield High football team to its 11th MIAA Super Bowl appearance, the Hornets' practice sessions and scrimmages have been in flux. Mansfield will open the season Friday at home against arch-rival Foxboro before going on the road for its next three games.
Hottleman is coming off of knee surgery in the off-season and will, undoubtedly, be a source of points for the Hornets.
"Santos played some varsity as a sophomore and can score," Redding said.
Dooling, whose brother Tommy was a Hornet sharpshooter, has a touch and the earmarks of being "a good player and Vine is a great shooter," according to Redding.
Redding is hoping that some of the size that the Hornets have up front in Maher, Berube and Doherty will translate into them being a good rebounding and post-defense team.
"We'll be the underdogs for sure," Redding said. "We'll be the team that has to fight and scrap to get to the tournament. Hopefully, by then we've gained that experience and confidence to make a little run."
Unfortunately for the Hornets, King Philip, Oliver Ames and Franklin are all well-stocked for success.
"All of those teams are very good, all three are top 20 teams in the state, the (Hockomock) League is very good," Redding said. "After that, I think that we'll be able to hold our own, but we'll have to win the close ones."
