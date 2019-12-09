NORTON -- With a rotation of nine athletic players, seven of whom have totaled significant minutes in learning how to compete and win in the Tri-Valley League, Norton High girls' basketball coach Dan Langmead is encouraged about the prospects of his Lancers.
"Everybody back had some serious varsity minutes last year," Langmead said. "Seven of the nine kids that we figure that will be in our rotation got quite a bit of varsity time and the other two are quite talented freshmen."
The Lancers scrimmaged Dighton-Rehoboth earlier in the week and will begin the season Friday with a Tri-Valley League game at Ashland.
Langmead and the Lancers just need to put themselves in position for the postseason by the middle of this season in that they play their final five games of the season at Larocque Gymnasium.
Langmead is betting on the leadership and experience of five seniors to create more wins than the two that Norton had last season. Senior guard Sarah Tatarczuk at 5-foot-6 and senior guard Jamie Walsh at 5-foot-3, both captains, have improved their shooting and can play defense.
The Lancers have a trio of senior veterans up front in 5-foot-7 captain Olivia Atherton, 5-foot-6 captain Jenna Sweeney and 5-foot-6 Janet Jolly. All three have good size and a better understanding of what it takes to compete for four quarters.
Two other veterans, 5-foot-3 junior guard Hannah Sheldon and 5-foot-8 sophomore forward Mikayler Patch, have improved tremendously from last season. The Lancers also add two impact players in 5-foot-5 freshman guard Taryn Fierri and 5-foot-6 freshman forward Kate Andy.
"It definitely helps with continuity, having kids back," Langmead said. "A lot of these kids played in the summer and fall leagues and it shows. The question for them is will be where we get our points from.
"We have some solid shooters on the perimeter, we have some guards who can create opportunities off the dribble. It's not going to be the same person every night filling up the scorebook."
Langmead will settle for a half-dozen players all getting six to eight points per game and one or two reaching double figures.
"We have some good shooters on the perimeter who, hopefully, can knock down some shots," Langmead said. "I think it's going to be whoever more of a hot hand (scoring-wise) from game to game. We have some people who can get into space with the dribble and find the open shooters."
The Lancers compete in the TVL's Small School Division, which is stacked.
"Millis had only one league loss last year and they have a solid group," Langmead said. "Medway is traditionally strong. Dover-Sherborn returns a nice young core and there are solid teams in the Large Division too. The TVL is a lot like the Hockomock League, it's a good basketball league."
