NORTH ATTLEBORO— First-year coach Nikki Lima-Correira is excited to get going with the North Attleboro High girls basketball team.
The Rocketeers head into this season returning seven varsity players, including three starters from the last season’s squad, which finished 7-14.
“The strength is our speed and our quickness,” Lima-Correira said. “We’re going to try and really get out in front of teams, play much more transition basketball. We’re not very big so I don’t want to get in that half court set with the other teams that are pretty big. So, that strength is really getting it, looking for an outlet and taking off because we are fast.”
Among those possessing the speed Lima-Correira referenced is the backcourt of senior captain and point guard Olivia Forbes, junior Amanda Kaiser, along with sophomore Summer Doherty and freshman Ava McKeon.
Forbes is one of two returning starters, with fellow 5-foot-10 senior captain Eliza Dion and Kaiser both receiving extensive varsity time last year.
“She’s probably not going to come off the floor much for me,” Lima-Correira said of Forbes. “She’s our floor general. It’s her court awareness, knowing where everybody needs to be. She has a very good basketball IQ.”
Dion complements the speed with her size inside.
“She plays big down low. She’s very aggressive,” Lima-Correira said of the Rocketeers forward/center.
Another piece inside will be 5-foot-10 senior Regan Fein, despite playing more of a finesse game with her ability to hit shots from outside the paint. Junior Siobhan Weir and senior Michelle Pothier will be among the additional front court pieces for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro boasts seven seniors this season, so Lima-Correira is confident that veteran knowledge will allow the Rocketeers to include more intricacies on both ends of the court, but especially defense.
“I think another strength for them is on the defensive end,” she said. “(We’ll play) a lot of full-court press. We weren’t doing too much of it in the past and this year just being able to bring back those girls, we’re better with it — if we’re going to double team, we know how to rotate.”
While Lima-Correira noted one specific expectations is to finish with an MIAA Tournament berth following a .500 or better record, more than anything she hopes the Rocketeers will remain competitive in a tough Hockomock League.
“For me, I think this year, it’s just getting these girls to buy in,” she said. “I know we can be in every game. I want to be in the games when it comes down to the end, have that opportunity for situational basketball to draw something out and sneak that game out by one or two (points).”
