MANSFIELD — The Mansfield high girls lacrosse team lost to Framingham High on Friday, 16-8, despite four goals from Ava Adams.
Ella Palanza and Stella Moore each had two goals for Mansfield while Rose Maher, Ell Souza and Palanza each added an assist.
Lana DiSangro had 13 saves in net for Mansfield (4-3), which hosts King Philip on Tuesday.
Old Rochester 14, Dighton-Rehoboth 6
DIGHTON — The Falcons had a team-high three goals from Lily Nees, but it wasn’t enough.
Karina Bosco added two goals and Olivia Gabriel scored once. The Falcons’ Ava Escobar had five saves in goal and Sophie Darling added four saves.
D-R (3-2) hosts East Bridgewater on Monday.