MILFORD — Bella Cavallini’s goal on a free position at the first hash in the second session of overtime sent the Attleboro High girls lacrosse team home with a 12-11 win over Milford High on Monday.
The Bombardiers rallied from a three-goal deficit late in the second half to tie the match and force overtime.
Cavallini led the scoring with nine goals while Amelia Collins had two goals and two assists, and Ryann Mooney scored once.
Peyton McAuliffe made 16 saves for the Bombardiers (8-5) wile Leandra Lennon collected six ground balls in a strong day for the AHS defense.
Attleboro next hosts Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday.
Foxboro 17, Sharon 1
SHARON — The Warriors dominated their Hockomock League rout with three goals apiece from Mya Waryas, Cate Noone and Paige Curran.
Noone and Curran each had four assists and Waryas had two. Scoring twice with an assist each was Grace Riley and Val Beigel.
Addie Riley, Mary Collins, Mia Dinunzio, Kaelin Connors and Kathryn Ferguson also scored for Foxboro while Audrey Campbell made one save in goal. The Warriors (13-2) visit Bishop Feehan on Wednesday.
King Philip 18, Stoughton 2
WRENTHAM — Scoring two goals for King Philip was Sammy Cloutier, who also had two assists.
Makenzie McDevitt and Nikki McDonald each had two goals and an assist. Ilah Weiblen scored twice for the Warriors (9-5).Haley Bright and Rose Campbell each scored their first varsity goals in the win. Sarah Brown also scored, and assisted on two goals.
Emily Campbell made three saves for King Philip which hosts Hopkinton on Tuesday.
Mansfield 15, Taunton 3
MANSFIELD — Senior Caitlyn Zajac made 11 saves and scored her first goal as an attackman for the final 10 minutes of the game. Leading the way in scoring for Mansfield was Ava Adams and Brooke Butler with five goals each. Adams added an assist and seven draw controls and Butler tallied three assists.
Stella Moore scored twice while Lola Varricchione and Carys Colby each scored once. Rose Maher had three assists and Bella Sacchetti had an assist.
Mansfield (6-8) visits North Attleboro on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 15, Boston Latin 2
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan was led by three goals and two assists from Sophie Case. Allie Buonaccorsi, Brenna Vitelli and Maddie Fitzgerald each had two goals. Buonaccorsi and Vitelli had an assist each.
Bishop Feehan (10-4) hosts Foxboro on Wednesday.
Dover-Sherborn 20, Norton 2
DOVER — The Lancers fell into a 17-1 hole by halftime with Emma Cochrane and Ella Steele notching Norton’s two goals.
Ellie Lyons had an assist. Norton (5-11) visits Southeastern Vocational on Thursday.