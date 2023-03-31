NORTH ATTLEBORO — Caroline Folan’s goal in overtime lifted the North Attleboro High girls lacrosse team to a 10-9 season-opening win over Silver Lake Regional High on Friday.
Ava McKeon, Lily Ramm and Folan notched three goals apiece, with Folan and McKeon also having an assist each.
North next hosts Foxboro on Tuesday.
Norton 18, Bellingham 9
NORTON — The Lancers rode an eight-goal, five-assist day from Emma Cochrane to romp in its opener.
Norton led 13-5 by halftime as Ella McPartland and Ellie Lyons also had four goals apiece with McPartland collecting four assists and Lyons three assists.
Ella Steele and Jaclyn Skirkanich also scored, with Steele adding three assists.
Norton hosts Dover-Sherborn on Monday.
Braintree 13, Mansfield 12
MANSFIELD — Mansfield dropped its high-scoring season opener despite five goals from Brooke Butler, who also added an assist.
Lola Varricchione and Ava Adams had two goals each for the Hornets. Scoring her first varsity goal in the loss was Tessa Johnson, who also had an assist. Keira Fitzpatrick and Rose Maher each tallied a goal and an assist apiece.
Mansfield plays again on Tuesday, hosting Stoughton.