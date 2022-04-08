BRAINTREE — Buoyed by a 9-1 scoring start, the Bishop Feehan High girls lacrosse team cruised to a 13-3 win over Archbishop Williams High on Friday.
“We’ve struggled starting games this season,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Vitelli said. “But I thought we came out very well.”
Twin sisters Betsy and Christy Norko shouldered the scoring load for the Shamrocks, combining for seven of the 13 goals. Strong defense keyed the scoring outburst as the Shamrocks managed to parlay stops into scoring chances.
“Our defense came up huge,” Vitelli said. “We kept them from doing a lot on offense, and our good defense led to transition opportunities on the other end.”
Goalie Keira Cronin finished with six saves in net for the Shamrocks (3-0). who next host Bishop Stang High on Monday.