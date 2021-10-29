REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team completed its regular season unbeaten with a 3-0 shutout of Greater New Bedford Voke Friday in their South Coast Conference match.
The Falcons, who beat the Bears for a second straight game, concluded the regular season slate at 13-0-3 and are rated No. 16 and in line for a first-round home match in the MIAA Division 3-South Sectional.
D-R scored three goals in the final 13 minutes with Lexi Menezes scoring first in the 67th minute from Sara Ranley.
Julia Chaves factored into the next two Falcon goals, scoring in the 74th minute (from Caitlin Morgado) and setting up Morgado for a final-minute goal.
Falcon senior goalkeeper Eliana Raposo made one save for the shutout.
Hingham 3, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM — The top-ranked Harbormen were limited to one goal through the first 40 minutes of the non-league match at Macktaz Field by the Warriors, who were already without three starters due to injury and then lost three others to injury during the match.
King Philip (11-6-1) had just one regular starter on defense in the second half, while goalie Lauren Casper made 15 saves.
The Warriors await their seeding for the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
Dover-Sherborn 2, Norton 1
SHERBORN — Abby Robichaud pulled the Lancers into a tie late in the first half, but the Raiders added a second-half goal to win the Tri-Valley League match.
Norton had seven shots and three corner kicks with goalie Kaylin Hebert stopping seven shots.
Norton (7-6-4) has its final regular season match Sunday, at 10 a.m. at Dedham.
Oliver Ames 4, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Davenport Division power Tigers netted a trio of first half goals and then gained an early four-goal lead in the second half to win the Hockomock League match.
Rocketeer defender Haley Sinacola belted in a free kick in the 73rd minute for the lone Rocketeer goal.
North Attleboro (7-7-2) hosts Attleboro in the annual Blue-Red Cup match Saturday at 10 a.m. at Beaupre Field.
