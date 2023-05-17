PEABODY — The Bishop Feehan High girls tennis team defeated Bishop Fenwick High 4-1 on the road Wednesday in Catholic Central League action.
The Shamrocks’ Megan McCusker rolled in her No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 singles Sophia Comey swept her match 6-0, 6-1, as did Alexis Poluvatzick in third singles at 6-2, 6-2.
Feehan’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Libby Cook and Emma Kennedy also won in two sets, 6-4, 6-2. Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond dropped their No. 2 doubles match despite pushing it to three sets, losing 6-3, 6-6 (5-7), 6-10.
The Shamrocks (10-2) play Monday at Westford Academy.
Dover-Sherborn 4, Norton 1
DOVER — Norton’s lone win came at No. 1 singles where Madeleine Sutro again won in two sets, taking a 6-1, 6-2. All other matches went two sets in favor of Dover-Sherborn.