SEEKONK — Gary Taraian scored an even-par medalist round of 36 at Ledgemont CC, but the Seekonk High golf team suffered a 269-304 loss to Old Rochester Regional High Thursday in a South Coast Conference match.
The Warriors (0-2) meet Dighton-Rehoboth Tuesday.
Old Rochester 269, Seekonk 304: ORR — Nobel-Shriver 40, Pierre 41, LaGlassier 41; Seekonk — Gary Taraian 36, Zach Taraian 43, Jack Tortolani 49, Evan Fasteson 52, Charles Cardinale 61, Perry Briggs 63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.