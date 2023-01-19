FOXBORO — The Hockomock Stars girls hockey team suffered a 10-5 loss to Westwood High on Wednesday night at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Stars trailed 5-4 entering the third period following goals from Emma Rabinovich (two), Maeve Anastasia, and Ava Adams.
Westwood pulled away over the final pushed frame to regain a comfortable lead as the Stars were only able to net Rabinovich’s third goal of the game to complete her hat trick.
“We came out ready to keep momentum up but just didn’t get it done,” Stars head coach Jamie Mullen said. “Hard-fought game though. Certainly no disappointment with their efforts. We all have to dig a little harder each shift. We are getting there, the girls are playing better each game, and I’m proud of them.”
Adding assists in the loss were Cammy Shanteler, Mya Waryas (two), Hannah Albert and Macy Quinn.
The Stars (0-10) return Saturday against Medway/Ashland.
BOYS Hopkinton 7, Norton 0
MARLBORO — The Lancers were shut out by the explosive Hillers Wednesday night at New England Sports Center.
Norton (7-3-2) plays Medfield Saturday.