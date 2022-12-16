NORTON -- The Bishop Feehan High boys and girls indoor track teams won both of their season-opening meets over Bishop Stang High on Thursday night as at Wheaton College.
The Feehan girls won by a score of 74-25 and the boys won 58-40.
The Shamrock girls took a clean sweep of several events, winning the 300 meters, 1,000 meters, two mile-and the shot put.
Leading the 300 meters was Izza Graziano, finishing at 43.42. Gigi Colleran (45.23) and Emily Roman (49.18) went second and third. Distance specialist Lauryn Augustin clocked a time of 3:12.69 in the 1,000 meters to lead Val Capalbo (3:20.58) and Bridget Sutula (3:25.84). Erin Parkinson (14:00.07) led in the two mile, and was followed by Elaina Flood (14:38.25) and Amy Lawton (14:59.02). In the shot put, Brooke Serak led with a throw of 32 feet, 11 inches and was followed by Grace Gustafson (29-0) and Anna Cinelli (27-2 1/4)
Feehan's girls team also won the 55 meter dash off Meghan Chan's time of 8.01. The Shamrock girls also took the 200 and 400 meter relay, with Kayla Sellers, Emma Fitzgerald, Kalmia Cryan and Molly Duignan winning the 200 at 2:01.27. Emily Roman, Colleran, Izzy Graziano and Capalbo won the 400 at 4:22.54.
In the field, the Feehan girls had a first-place finish by Gigi Colleran in the long jump at 14-9 1/4.
On the boys side, Feehan's Lucas Ribeiro (55 meter hurdles, 8.60), Connor McHale (300 meters, 37.76), Andrew Smith (1,000 meters, 2:49.74), Declan Shannon (mile, 5:04.37) and Ned Dion (two mile, 11:49.73) won individual events for the Shamrocks on the track.
The Shamrocks also had an individual winner in the long jump with McHale clearing 18-05 3/4. Also in the field Jake Gosselin qualified for the MIAA Divisional meet with a shot put toss of 44 feet, 1 and a half feet
The Feehan boys also went on to win both the 200 (Nolan Reilly, Krishiv Kapadia, John Listro and Matt Shaw) and 400 (Mecca Thomas, Liam Wistran, Sean Callaghan, McHale) meter relay, clocking times of 1:42.69 and 3:45.27, respectively.