NORTON -- The Bishop Feehan High indoor track team dominated West Bridgewater High on Thursday night, winning both the girls and boys meets at Wheaton College.
The Shamrock girls cruised to a 75-25 win as Feehan took the top three spots in both the 300 meters and the shot put. The Feehan boys took a 70-24 win.
In the 300, Molly Dunigan won with a time of 46.20 Morgan Aurthurs second (48.84) and Emily Roman third (48.87). Brooke Serak won the shot put with a meet-best 36-10. Serak was followed by Anna Cinelli (30-3 1/4) and Grace Gustufson (29-5) in second and third, respectively.
Winning the 55 meter hurdles for Feehan was Maddie Cullen, narrowly edging out Meghan Chan. Their times were 10.30 and 10.31, respectively.
In the 55 dash, Gigi Colleran clocked a first-place time of 8.03. Val Capalbo won the 600 meters at 1:45.63 and Lauren Augustyn won the 1,000 meters in 3:12.47.
Serak won the long jump on top of her shot put performance at 16 feet, six inches. Colleran placed second at 15-4.
The Shamrocks also took both relays, winning the 4x200 at 1:53.58 and the 4x400 at 4:37.97.
In the boys meet, Feehan's Nolan Riley placed first in the 55 meters in 7.32 and Lucas Ribeiro won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.30.
Sean Callaghan placed first in the 300 meters (39.17) and Adam Johnson won the 1,000 meters (2:59.81). Distance specialist Noah Gomes D'Sa won the mile at 4:41.42 and Sam Martin won the two-mile at 12:04.51.
In the field, Jake Gosselin won the shot put, the only field win for the Shamrock boys, with a toss of 42-4 1/4. The Shamrocks took both relays, winning the 4x400 (1:40.82) and the 4x400 (3:53.14).
Bishop Feehan (3-0) returns to action next Thursday at Wheaton College.