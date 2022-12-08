BOSTON — The area’s high school indoor track and field teams opened their seasons Thursday night at the Hockomock League Meet, held at the Boston Landing Track and Field Complex.
Instead of a mass meet where all teams battle in a points race, teams squared off in dual format.
Attleboro faced Taunton, with the Bombardier girls winning by a score of 54-46. The Attleboro boys won XXXXXX.
The Attleboro girls took two events in the field, with Rebecca Rainey winning the high jump with a cleared height of 4-08. Teammate Allie McNamara finished second with a cleared height of 4-04. In the shot put, the Bombardier girls swept the top three spots - with Kim Packard-Flores (26-02), Arianna Amaral (25-01 1/4) and Ella Blaisdel (23-05 1/2) going first, second and third respectively.
In the two mile race, Emiliana Smith took first with a time of 12:56.10 for the Bombariders. Zenda Gjoni took the 55 meter hurdle race with a time of 10.64. Both scored the only points in their races for the Attleboro girls.
In the 55 meters, Lindsey Anastasia took first with a time of 8.08 and was followed by Jessica Jennison in third with a time of 8.33. In the 600 meters, Alexis Cincotta also took first - finishing at 1:57.74. Behind her in the 600 meters was Allie McNamara at 2:01.58.
Three AHS girls finished as runner-up in their respective events to lead the team. Rebecca Rainey (300 meters, 48.95), Madison Fuscaldo (mile, 6:32.25) and Adema McNamara (1,600 meters, 4:43.56) all took second to score three points each. In the 800 relay Attleboro placed first with a time of 2:00.19.
AHS boys
Foxboro v. Sharon
The Foxboro girls came out with a win over Sharon, scoring 62 points to 35. The Warrior boys XXXXXX
Foxboro was led by a cleans sweep in the high jump, with Chloe Davies (4-10), Ella Campebell (4-10) and Kiley Osbourne (4-06) placing first, second and third, respectively. The Warrior girls went on to win the other two field events in Delia Fitzgerald's 14-06 1/2 long jump distance and Erin Haney's 22-11 1/4 shot put throw. Ann Marie Janas took second in the shot put at a toss of 20-07.
Foxboro's girls side took first place in six track events. Aine Fitzpatrick won the two mile race at a time of 13:36.40, Casey Dahl in the 1,000 meters at 3:35.75, Ella Campbell in the 300 meters with a clip of 46.77, Brooke Davies in the mile at 6:20.62, Dahl Campbell and Gallo Davies in the 1,600 meters relay with a tandem time of 4:48.24 and the 800 meter relay of Palmer Davies and Fitzgerald Osbourne with a time of 2:02.08.
Fox boys
North Attleboro v. Franklin
North Attleboro competed against Franklin, splitting the night. Franklin defeated the Rocketeer girls 79-21. NA BOYS
North took first in two events. Julia Simpson won her 1,000 meter race with a time of 3:34.51 and Katie Galgoczy placed first in her mile run at a time of 6:07.87. Grace Nobrega took third in the mile with a time of 6:45.74.
Sydney O'Connor also placed third in her event, the 600 meters, with a time of 1:56.30.
NA BOYS
King Philip v. Milford
The KP girls won its dual by a score of 59-41.
The King Philip girls swept the long jump with a first, second and third place finish. Alex D'Amadio (15-11 1/2), Ali Gill (15-07) and Madeline Hill (14-05 1/4) were the top finishers for the Warrior girls. D'Amadio also took first in the high jump, clearing an even five feet to beat her teammate Gill's second-place height of 4-10. In the shot put, Katherine O'Neil tossed the shot 32-02, just shy of seven feet further than Milford's Evalysse Pierce in second.