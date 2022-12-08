BOSTON — The area’s high school indoor track and field teams opened their seasons Thursday night at the Hockomock League Meet, held at the Boston Landing Track and Field Complex.
Mansfield’s Evan Rawlings posted an area-best time of 8.36 in the boys 55-meter hurdles, placing second. Attleboro’s Peter DelPozzo was fourth (8.68), followed by King Philip’s Luca Giardini (fifth, 8.72) and Foxboro’s Daniel O’Malley (sixth, 8.73).
In the girls’ 55-meter hurdles, Mansfield’s Elyssa Buchanan took third in 9.34 while Madeline Hill of King Philip was fifth at 9.98. Sydney O’Connor of North Attleboro was 10th in 10.56.
North Attleboro’s own Nate Shultz returned to form in the 55 meters, clocking a first-place time of 6.76. Mansfield’s Myles Brown was third (6.89) and Adrian Rivera fifth (6.98).In the girls’ 55 meters, Mansfield’s Chloe Guthrie had the quickest time of area schools, finishing third in 7.53. Teammate Abigail Scott was fifth at 7.85.
Marco Geminiani missed a top billing for the boys mile by fractions of a second, clocking his mile at 5:00.84, just behind top finisher Brayden Cali of Taunton, who won in 5:00.19. Attleboro’s Michael Jennison ran 5:02.89 for fourth and Sam Taylor Mansfield took fifth in 5:05.41. In the girls mile, North Attleboro’s Katie Galgoczy led all area runners with a fifth-place time of 6:07.87, followed by Attleboro’s Brooke Davies in sixth (6:20.62).
Mansfield’s Grady Sullivan won the 600 meters in 1:28.16. Attleboro’s Jacob Blazek (1:31.67), Sean Kaswale (1:32.68) and Austin Bowie (1:33.53) placed third through fifth. Stephen Haney of Foxboro was sixth (1:33.71).
Mansfield’s Sydney DiVasta placed fourth in the girls 600 meters at 1:54.63, with teammate Avery Hawthorne sixth at 1:56.70. North Attleboro’s Sydney O’Connor was fifth in 1:56.30.
Mansfield had its own trio pack the front of the boys’ 1,000 meters with Talon Johnson (2:54.11), Colby Quersher (2:56.01) and Sean Higgins (2:58.17) going fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Also cracking the top-10 were Attleboro’s Nicholas Graber (2:59.62) and King Philip’s Luca Giardini (3:01.38) in ninth and 10th.
Attleboro’s Jordan Rivera-Silva placed second in the boys 300 meters (36.57) with Foxboro’s Daniel O’Malley taking third at 37.60. In the girls 300 meters, Sydney DiVasta was the leader in the area with a fourth-place time of 1:54.36. Behind DiVasta was North Attleboro’s Sydney O’Connor in 1:56.30.
Foxboro’s boys took second and third in the two-mile with Chris Prouix (10:56.94) and Timmy Chase (11:10.22) finishing back-to-back. Anna Moore of Mansfield was second in the girls’ two-mile, crossing the line at 12:50.02. Attleboro’s Emilia Smith was third in the two-mile in 12:56.10.
Attleboro’s boys took second (1:35.94) in the 800 meter relay while Mansfield’s team took fourth (1:38.05) and North Attleboro took fifth (1:38.16). The Mansfield girls team took the top spot in the 800 relay, coming in at 1:52.39.
Mansfield took second in the girls 1,600-meter relay, finishing at 4:37.59. Attleboro was fifth at 4:43.56. In the boys’ 1,600 meter relay, Mansfield narrowly edged Attleboro, with the Hornets )3:41.11) edging the Bombardiers (3:42.66) for second.
In the field events, King Philip’s Katherine O’Neill took home a third-place finish in the shot put, throwing the shot 32-2. Caitlin Garrahy of Mansfield had the fourth-best distance at 31-9. In the boys shot put, North Attleboro’s Mark Etienvre opened the season with a first-place finish of 50-4. Joe Flanagan of Foxboro was second (44-7) and Mansfield’s Ayden Agbasi (40-6 1/2) was third.
The girls high jump was a shared first-place finish for King Philip’s Alex D’Amadio, Sarah Dumas and Abigail Griffith of Franklin, who all cleared 5-0. Avery Hawthorn of Mansfield and Ali Gill of KP tied for fourth at 4-10. In the boys high jump, North Attleboro’s Nate Shultz again blew the competition away with a cleared height of 6-6, eight inches higher than second-place finisher Dylan Woods of King Philip (5-10).
King Philip’s Alex D’Amadio returned to win the long jump, clearing a meet-best distance of 15-11 1/2. Mansfield’s Chloe Guthrie was second in the event with a long jump of 15-10 3/4. Mansfield’s Evan Thevenot cleared the longest distance in the boys long jump with a distance of 19-9 3/4. Degen Granese of KP was second with a distance of 19-9 1/4.