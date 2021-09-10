ATTLEBORO — Senior Liz McCormick and sophomore Kileigh Gorman each scored two goals as the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team began its season in rousing fashion at McGrath Stadium Friday with an 8-0 romp over Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High in a non-league match.
The Shamrocks staked a 3-0 lead by halftime with Amelia Hohus starting in goal for Bishop Feehan. Kristy Norko took over in the second half and denied the Trojans on a penalty kick. Hohus returned in the latter stages of the game as the duo combined for a half-dozen saves.
Sophomore Ava Graham gave the Shamrocks a 2-0 lead with her first varsity goal, while freshman Brooke Kennedy also tallied her first varsity goal.
Kaitryn Franchino and Mikayla Dorer also scored for the Shamrocks, who return have a home match Saturday against Pilgrim High of Warwick, R.I.
Tri-County 1, Westport 0
WESTPORT — Junior Noelle Kennedy scored a second-half goal as the Cougars won the Mayflower League match.
Kennedy scored in the 54th minute on a cross from Gabby Dergham.
Tri-County (2-0) was able to generate just five shots on goal, while Lillian Moody stood tall in goal for the Cougars by making eight saves for the shutout.
The Cougars host Old Colony Tuesday.
BOYS Bishop Feehan 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 0
BRIDGEWATER — Joey Scott led the way with three goals in the season opener for the Shamrocks in their non-league win to open the season.
After a slow first half with only one goal, Bishop Feehan started to get a rhythm as the visitors tacked on four goals in the second half with Craig Scharland and Henry Stamatel both adding a goal.
The Shamrocks showed a balanced attack with four assists on the night as Tate Demond and Jon Mignacca had two apiece. Goalkeeper James Breckner locked down the Trojans, making five saves for the shutout.
Bishop Feehan next plays Monday against Dighton-Rehoboth.
Norton 3, Bellingham 0
NORTON — Junior centerback Cam Lerner notched a pair of goals in the first half to give the Lancers all the offense they would need.
Lerner opened the scoring on a free kick 15 minutes in and struck again a minute before halftime, assisted by Jack Rilli, who scored on a penalty kick at the 67-minute mark of the second half.
Luke Ferreira made a pair of saves behind Norton’s solid backline for the shutout while Norton totaled 10 shots on goal.
The Lancers host Medway on Monday.
