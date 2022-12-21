NORTON — The Norton High girls swim and dive team got wins in all three relays to take down Foxboro High, 95-68, on Wednesday.

For the Lancers (5-0), Sarah Pescod, Ally Jacques, Brooke Carline and Maya O’Connell won the 200 medley relay at 2:04.19, Lauren Kenney, Kaelin Harren, Alex Bland, Carline won the 200 free relay at 2:01.10, and Pescod, Harren, O’Connell and Jacques took the 400 freestyle relay in 4:03.50.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.