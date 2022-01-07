SEEKONK — Jayla Pina, Addison Abreu and Lydia Craft each won two individual events and were members of two first-place relay teams as the Seekonk High girls’ swim team scored a 116-55 victory over Apponequet Regional High Thursday in a South Coast Conference meet.
Pina (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Abreu (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Craft (200 IM, 100 butterfly) all touched the wall first in their events. Emily Tonino (50 freestyle) and Ella Gerardi (100 freestyle) also won for the Warriors.
- At Wheaton College. the Norton girls (3-2, 3-1 in the TVL) scored an 88-71 victory over Dedham. Sarah Pescod finished first in the 200 and 500 freestyles, Anna Pescod won both the 100 freestyle and 200 IM for the Lancers, while both were members of two first-place relay teams.
Apponequet boys 78 Seekonk 75: 200 IM 2- Nick Yang 2:36:01; 50 Freestyle 2-Aaron Pincince 26.77; 100 Butterfly 3-Yang 1:08.9;;100 Breaststroke 2-Finn Patterson 1:19, 3-Pincince.
Seekonk girls 116, Apponequet 55: 400 Freestyle relay 1- Jayla Pina, Emily Tonino, Lydia Craft, Addison Abreu, 3:55.29; 200 Freestyle 1-Pina 1:59.41, 2-Hannah Tadros; 200 IM 1-Craft 2:18.8, 3-Ella Gerardi; 200 Medley relay 1-Abreu, Pina, Tonino, Craft 2:00.58; 200 Freestyle 2-Hannah Tadros 2:28.8; 50 Freestyle 1-Tonino 29 54, 2-Emily Seales, 3-Jalissa Esccobar; 100 Butterfly 1-Craft 1:06.52; 100 Freestyle 1-Ella Gerardi 1:03.2, 2-Tonino 1:03.77; 500 Freestyle 1-Abreu 5:23.3; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Hannah Baldassi, Gerardi, Abby Rickard, Seales, 2:04.4; 100 Backstroke 1-Pina 1:02.7; 100 Breaststroke 1-Abreu 1:15.9, 3-Rickardl
Norton girls 88, Dedham 71: 200 Medley relay 1-Sarah Pescod, Mattia McIntyre, Anna Pescod, Brooke Carline, 2:06; 200 Freestyle 1-S. Pescod, 2:32, 3-Ella McGuinness; 200 IM 1-A. Pescod 2:32, 2-Brooke Carline; 50 Freestyle 2-Ally Jacques 26.35, 3-Maya O’Connell; 100 Butterfly 1-Jacques 1:06.4, 2-Carline, 3-Eve Henry; 100 Freestyle 1-A. Pescod 1:02.4, 2-McIntyre; 500 Freestyle 1-S. Pescod 5:48.6, 2-O’Connell; 200 Freestyle relay 1-McIntyre, A. Pescod, S. Pescod, Jacques, 1:51; 100 Backstroke 2-Kaelin Harren; 100 Breaststroke 2-McIntyre; 400 Freestyle relay 1-Carline, Harren, O’Connell, Jacques, 4:23.
