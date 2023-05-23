ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team blanked Arlington Catholic High, winning all matches in two sets in a 5-0 home win on Tuesday.
Ishaan Siwach won in first singles, 6-1, 6-2 and Max Comey won at third singles, 6-1, 6-1. Aakash Deshpande won by forfeit at second singles.
In first doubles, Nakul Bjattia and Domenic Catanese pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout while Matt Goncalves and Luke Bartlett won, at second doubles, 6-1, 6-1.
Medway 5, Norton 0
MEDWAY — The Lancers were swept in all of their matches by the Mustangs. In second singles, Matt Weise battled hard through two sets but lost 6-4, 6-3. Sam Tavassoli lost at first singles, 6-2, 6-0.
GIRLS King Philip 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
DIGHTON — The Warriors’ Ahunna James rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over D-R’s Ellie Correia at first singles and at second singles, Shea Mellman also won in two sets, beating Marielle Lobban 6-0, 6-0.
KP’s Caroline Freese took D-R’s Marina DePalo to a tie break in the third set, with Freese prevauling 5-7, 6-1, 10-6 over DePalo.
In No. 1 doubles, King Philip’s Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won 6-0, 6-1 over Nelly Deschenes and Leah Hughes. In second doubles, Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang won 6-0, 6-3 over Emma Mullen and Olivia Visinho.
Norton 3, Medway 2
NORTON — Norton earned two wins in singles and took one in doubles to beat Medway at home.
Maddie Sutro rolled in first singles, winning 6-0, 6-0. IN third singles, Devan Seidel went to a third set tie break with Medway’s Sienna Flotta, prevailing in a lengthy 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5) battle.
The No. 1 doubles team of Amanda Quinn and Grace Binegar won in two sets for the Lancers, winning 6-3, 6-3.
Bishop Feehan 5, Walpole 0
WALPOLE — Bishop Feehan swept Walpole, winning all matches.
In first singles Megan McCusker won in a 6-1, 6-0 score and in third singles Alexis Poluvatzick won at 6-0, 6-1. Sophia Comey took the win in second singles with a clean sheet of 6-0, 6-0.
Libby Cook and Emma Kennedy won in No. 1 doubles, prevailing 7-6 (8-6), 6-2. The No. 2 doubles team of Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond also won in two sets, winning 7-5, 6-3.