ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High boys tennis team hosts Oliver Ames on Thursday and was unable to pick up a meet win, losing 3-2.
Both of Attleboro's wins came in doubles. The No. 1 team of Luke Hinton and Brady Roson won in two sets at 6-0, 6-4 and the second doubles team of Clayton Tyler and Noem Cook won in a third set tie break at 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.
Seekonk at Old Rochester Regional, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 4, NDA 1
ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan girls tennis team defeated Notre Dame Academy on Thursday afternoon, beating NDA for the second time this season.
The Shamrocks took all but one doubles match. Megan McCusker (6-2, 6-2), Sophia Comey (6-3, 6-3) and Alexis Poluvatzick (6-1, 6-1) all won in straight sets in singles.
The No. 2 doubles team of Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond won in two sets, taking a 6-3, 6-1 score victory.
Oliver Ames 4, Attleboro 1
EASTON -- Down four starters, Attleboro was unable to match Oliver Ames in a road test.
The Bombardiers won its only match of the meet in second doubles. Caroline Lynch-Bartek and Jenny Morin went to three sets, the only match to do so, pulling out a win at 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
"(We) had lots of players step up and perform great, especially Caroline Lynch-Bartek and Jenny Morin in their varsity debuts," Attleboro coach Bill Reilly said.
Seekonk vs. Old Rochester Regional, 3:45 p.m.