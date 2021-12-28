NORTH ATTLEBORO — Winning three consecutive weight classes with first-minute pins, the North Attleboro High wrestling team took a 44-28 victory over Taunton High Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
Tanner Ferguson (126) won on a pin just 34 seconds into his match, Braxton Ferro (132) only needed 43 seconds to score six points and Chris Galligan (138) followed with a pin in 38 seconds.
The Rocketeers (3-2) are off until Jan. 5 against Foxboro.
North Attleboro 44, Taunton 28: 120--Jones (T) pinned Zach Haffner 1:31; 126-Tanner Ferguson (NA) pinned Vieria 0:34; 132-Braxton Ferro (NA) pinned Sandoval 0:43; 138-Chris Galligan (NA) pinned Haen 0:36; 145-Mandeville (T) pinned Masen Oyola 3:44; 152-Griffin Gouck (NA) pinned Mandeville 3:12; 160-Balmain (T) def. Ben Lodi 6-2; 170-Jaad Ismail (NA) def. Rabel 18-2; 182-Harris (T) def. Greg Berthiaume 11-3; 195-Austin Dean (NA) pinned Justa 4:27; 220-Ye (T) def. Alex Mottinger 12-5; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) def. Logan 9-4.
