Hats off to teachers in North ... and everywhere
To the editor:
It is Teacher Appreciation Week and I would like to thank the teachers in North Attleboro for doing a wonderful job everyday.
I would like to single out the teachers and staff at the Roosevelt Avenue School. Especially the teachers, specialists and staff who are helping my granddaughter Brooklynn become a responsible, educated person.
We really love you all and appreciate everything you do for her. Keep up the good work.
Laurie Austin
North Attleboro