Hats off to teachers in North ... and everywhere

To the editor:

It is Teacher Appreciation Week and I would like to thank the teachers in North Attleboro for doing a wonderful job everyday.

I would like to single out the teachers and staff at the Roosevelt Avenue School. Especially the teachers, specialists and staff who are helping my granddaughter Brooklynn become a responsible, educated person.

We really love you all and appreciate everything you do for her. Keep up the good work.

Laurie Austin

North Attleboro

Recommended for you