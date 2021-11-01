Polling place locations
Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021
Hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ward 1: Robert J. Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.
Ward 2: Murray Unitarian-Universalist Church, 505 No. Main St.
Ward 3: Willett Elementary School (gymnasium), 32 Watson Ave.
Ward 4: LaSalette Shrine (Welcome Center), 947 Park St. (Route 118)
Ward 5: LaSalette Shrine (Welcome Center), 947 Park St., (Route 118)
Ward 6: Elk’s Lodge #1014, 887 South Main St. (Route 152)
Not sure where you go to vote? Call the election commission at 508-223-2222 ext. 3271.
