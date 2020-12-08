Sideline Out of Bounds Plays
To eliminate congestion and contact under the basket during dead ball situations, offensive plays in the frontcourt will be inbounded at the foul line extended (not under the basket/end line).
Free Throw Situations
To limit congestion and contact, free throw lanes will be limited to four players.
On two or three shot foul situations, the free throw lane will remain empty and players can only enter lanes prior to the final attempt.
For one-and-one and single free throw attempts, all four players may position themselves on the first attempt.
Jump Ball
The jump ball will be eliminated to start the game and replaced with a throw-in at the division line. A coin toss will be used (visiting team calls) to determine which team is awarded the ball to start the game. The alternating possession arrow will be set for the opposing team.
The team that begins the game on defense will retain the alternating possession arrow even if they secure possession on the initial throw-in.
To start an overtime period, a coin toss will be used (visiting team calls) to determine which team is awarded the ball. The alternating possession arrow will be set to the opposing team in the same manner as to start the game.
Five-second rule
To minimize the amount of time that opponents are face to face, officials will emphasize NFHS Rule 9-10-1-a: “a player shall not, while closely guarded: in his or her frontcourt, hold the ball for five seconds or dribble the ball for five seconds or control the ball for five seconds in an area enclosed by screening teammate.”
Freedom of Movement
The “point of emphasis” is to enforce the rule that defenders will not physically impede the progress of offensive players.
Inbounds Plays
On all inbounds plays or throw-ins, the defender will maintain a distance of six feet (compared to three feet in previous seasons) from the player inbounding the ball.
Game Modifications
Masks
Facial coverings will be mandatory for all players per EEA guidelines.
The host school is required to set up designated areas for student-athletes from each team to remove masks for ventilation/breathing concerns coming off the court.
If a player is in violation of the mandatory mask rule, the referee has the authority to send the player off the court.
Process Between Quarters
Halftime will be eliminated.
The length of time between quarters will be extended to two minutes, 30 seconds.
Player Interaction
The game roster cannot exceed 15 players, active or injured and teams must adequately socially distance.
No more than three coaches will be allowed on the bench at any time, a maximum of 18 individuals per team.
Players should refrain from assisting another player by hand if a player has fallen to the court surface; unless deemed necessary to help player off court due to injury.
Players will refrain from hand hand-touching (handshakes, high fives) on the court and during substitutions.
The six-quarter rule will be suspended. The utilization of freshmen and junior varsity team players is discouraged and should only be utilized in situations to sustain a program.
Maintenance
The time between the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity games will be used for the cleaning of the court, benches and scorer’s table.
Concession stands inside or outside of the gym will not be allowed.
Host schools are encouraged to optimize the air filtration whenever possible during games, opening windows and doors.
Only starting lineups (no National Anthem) will be announced.
If fans are allowed, seating should be opposite of team benches. If spectator seating is available behind team benches, it must be at a distance of 20 feet from the team.
To limit the number of individuals in the gym, cheerleaders are not permitted.
— Peter Gobis
