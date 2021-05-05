More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic put a serious crimp in classroom culture, Foxboro High School students marked a spirited return to full in-person learning last week.
That’s because the return to normalized class scheduling coincided with traditional “Spirit Week” rituals at the high school, which are normally held in November but deferred this year when pandemic restrictions put a damper on in-school activities.
Serving up a collective ego boost after a year of semi-isolation, faculty members dusted off vintage outfits from their own teenage years while students displayed Warrior Pride by sporting school colors, in some cases reconnecting with classmates they hadn’t seen in months, or longer.
“I think that was a great way to bring students back,” Superintendent Amy Berdos remarked during a power point briefing for school committee members Tuesday night.
In response to a question from newly-voted Chairman Rob Canfield, Berdos said there were few surprises and even fewer hiccups associated with the long-awaited return of all students.
“All said, it’s been a smooth return to full in-person learning for grades 6-12,” she said. “Students were visibly excited to return [and] I think that speaks to all of the exhaustive planning.”
Although students in grades K-5 had returned three weeks earlier, Berdos said that having the entire school district back in full swing has energized hallways and classrooms.
“There’s definitely a different buzz,” Berdos said, noting that Ahern School students enjoyed their own feel-good Spirit Week activities this week. “That’s what so many people have commented on.”
Despite returning to a normalized learning environment, some daily activities still require added spacing for social distancing purposes, Berdos said. These include music classes, with students spread throughout the high school auditorium, and lunch periods, with a minimum six feet of distance required in building cafeterias.
In particular, Berdos singled out custodial and transportation staff, administrators and food service workers for their ongoing efforts.
“It really is the work of so many people in a different time and thinking creatively in some ways that we’ve not thought before,” she said.
In that same vein, school Business Administrator William Yukna said Foxboro police helped avert gridlock by assisting with traffic control duties at the high school, where an influx of parents dropping off and picking up students created some congestion in the driveway loop.
“To be honest with you, everybody’s been very respectful,” Yukna said. “We get the buses loaded, we get the buses out of there.”
While suggesting that school committee members sought to provide structure and encouragement throughout the darkest days of the pandemic, board member Richard Pearson admitted that administrators did most of the heavy lifting to keep scaled-back classrooms functioning in recent months.
“We made some really good, successful moves — sometimes not fast enough for some people and sometimes too fast for others,” Pearson observed. “I know there’s not a lot of time left in this school year, but we’ve done our best.”
At this point, Berdos said that approximately 100 students in grades K-12 remain by choice in a fully remote learning environment.
Given the positive outlook for declining COVID numbers, Berdos said school officials have begun contemplating a resumption of traditional year-end activities at various grade levels
“A lot of that planning is in the works,” she said. “Particularly some of the activities for our [graduating] seniors.”
In a related matter, Berdos confirmed the federal government has extended school lunch waivers through the end of the 2021-22 school year, meaning free lunches will continue through June 2022.
