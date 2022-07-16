Attleboro High School (1963-66)
All Bristol County in football, basketball and track as junior and senior.
All scholastic in football while playing DE and OE as well as punting.
All-Sun district as a junior and senior in all three sports. MVP of the hoops team.
Sets school shot put record of 58 feet+ that still holds.
Recruited by Division 1 colleges in all three sports.
Member of the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame.
Inducted into the inaugural class of the Attleboro High
School Hall of Fame in 1991.
Staunton (Va.) Military Academy (1967)
All-state in football and track.
Athlete of the year.
University of Kentucky (1968-70)
Starts every football game for three years, first two at OT and last year at DE.
Makes second team all-SEC as a senior.
Sets NCAA record for career punts, career yardage and most punts in a season.
Total punting yardage of 9,737 still stands as the most by anyone at UK.
Plays in 1970 North-South Shrine Game, 1970 All-American Bowl and 1971 Coaches All-American Game.
Notable quote: “Kentucky got great defense and better punting from Dave Hardt, with three punts placed inside the 10-yard line, in upsetting Mississippi.” – Sports Illustrated, after UK beat, 10-9, a Mississippi team led by Archie Manning, father of Peyton and Eli, in 1969 season.
New England Patriots
Chosen in the 6th round in a draft where the Pats earlier picked Jim Plunkett and Julius Adams.
Suffers career-ending injury in Aug. 15, 1971 exhibition game against Giants.
Highlights from David Hardt’s athletic career