With traditional fireworks displays grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, fire officials fear more backyard celebrations than usual this Fourth of July.
All fireworks, even sparklers and party poppers, are illegal in Massachusetts but those and other fireworks are easily available online and in nearby states.
But when not in the hands of professional pyrotechnics experts, fireworks are dangerous and can lead to serious burns and fires, state and local fire officials say.
The holiday is a busy time for firefighters who have spent the last few months handling coronavirus calls and several large fires in the area.
It is also a dangerous time.
Last June, Plainville firefighters responded to a building fire started by fireworks thrown down the chute of a trash compactor, according to the state Fire Marshal's office.
The fire was one of several last year around the state during the July 4 holiday season, including one in Boston which displaced 20 people and caused $700,000 in damage.
"Once the fireworks are set off you don't know where they are going to land. They can land on a roof or in somebody's yard," North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Backyard fireworks explosions are already leading to noise complaints in the area and officials say places to purchase them are close by.
"Our biggest issue is that we are so close to Rhode Island where certain fireworks are legal," Coleman said.
Even sparklers, which are popular with young children and many people believe are safe, can burn at temperatures of up to 1,800 degrees, according to the fire marshal's office.
Children under the age of 15 account for one-third of the severe burn injuries requiring emergency room visits, according to the fire marshal's office.
Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said fireworks can result in severe burns to hands or even the loss of fingers in addition to other injuries.
"People should really leave fireworks in the hands of professionals," Kelleher said.
It is illegal to transport fireworks in Massachusetts, even if they were purchased legally in other states, fire officials say.
The possession, sale and use of fireworks is also illegal. Anyone caught selling fireworks risks arrest a maximum $1,000 fine and a year in jail.
Fines for their use and possession call for up to a $100 fine and police will seize fireworks.
But their illegality has not stopped them from wreaking havoc.
Over the last 10 years, according to the fire marshal's office, there have been 858 major fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts.
The incidents resulted in serious injuries to 37 people and 40 firefighters and property damages estimated at $2.9 million, the fire marshal's office said.
“While fireworks are an emblem of July 4 celebrations, in the absence of public displays this year, we strongly encourage people to find safe and creative alternatives for celebrating the holiday,” Lorraine Carli, a spokesperson for the National Fire Protection Association, said.
In addition to the harm fireworks can inflict on individuals, Carli said the incidents burden first responders and emergency room staff already exhausted by COVID-19 emergencies.
The state fire marshal has a similar message.
"Have fun but be safe this Fourth of July and give first responders the night off," state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
