Honorable mention essays
Honorable mentions in The Sun Chronicle’s essay contest.
Lauren Anderson, 17, Norton High School, Junior
This past year in school has been the most vigorous of my entire life, however I have learned more about myself and the world around me in one year than I have previously. Going into junior year, the most scrutinized year for college admissions, amid the COVID-19 pandemic was immensely intimidating. I had selected a difficult course load before the pandemic measures went into full effect; I had no way of knowing what would be to come. As the pandemic progressed into the 2020-2021 school year, I had to learn to adapt to my new environment rapidly. It was challenging to shift my preferred methods of learning to align with the remote style of the classroom.
With a course load that challenged me, determination and perseverance were a necessity. It took various small wins and failures in order to foster that mindset in myself, but after diligent and consistent effort I was able to create not only what I would need in a regular school year but also what I would need for learning amid a pandemic.
Self motivation was the most difficult thing to teach myself. In order to learn productively, I needed to use self discipline to complete my assignments to the best of my ability. I began journaling my days in a small notebook and creating a realistic schedule for myself structured by class and assignments. Creating a prioritized list, I would complete my assignments in a specified order and at a scheduled time. Additionally, I would allow myself time to relax and adjust my schedule for the week when there were days I needed time to recuperate. This practice was extremely important for me because I could not ignore the emotional aspect of learning in order to succeed, especially during a vulnerable environment like the pandemic.
From the journaling I not only learned self discipline and organization, but I also learned how to be realistic and kind to myself. I allowed some room to switch my schedule around based on how I felt on a daily basis as long as I promised to myself that I would not get behind. This taught me the importance of discipline over desire. In order to put my future and my education first, I had to choose discipline in order to obtain the success I’ve always dreamed of. My dreams had not changed: solely the circumstances.
Kylie Bowden-Credit, 18, Norton High School, Grade 12
Mid March 2020, when Governor Charlie Baker announced that all schools will be closing down for two weeks every student around Massachusttes was beyond excited to get a vacation. Then not even two weeks into the so-called vacation Baker made another announcement that we will be out of school the rest of the year and needed to switch to remote learning.
Remote learning was a huge adjustment many were not ready for, it was hard to be home all day behind the computer screen trying to learn new things. In many of my classes I excelled, for some reason being home and working at my own pace really helped my grades last year and even this year.
At the beginning of my senior year I was doing great with remote learning and was making honors, it felt extremely weird for me to enjoy remote learning because everyone hated it.
The pandemic was a very scary time due to all the deaths happening around us, always being scared that you may have COVID and being worried your grandparents would get it.
Reflecting back to quarantine and when COVID first started is just kind of a blur for a lot of people, many want to forget 2020 ever happened and move on with their lives. Personally I enjoyed being home, spending time with my little sister and being able to relax. The pandemic took a big toll on my mental health but in a good way, for the months of quarantine I had so much time to better myself as a person and to just take a step back and be thankful for the life I was given.
Caitlyn Zajac, 16, Mansfield High School
Who even created the word “Cohort”? Kō-hôrt, an unfamiliar word sliding out of my mouth like sandpaper meeting rough wood. Out of all 171,146 active words in the English language, cohort has stuck with me the most in the past year, and I have only recently learned it.
I remember getting the email from my district that we would be out for two weeks then six weeks and ultimately the rest of the 19-20 school year. It was bittersweet. I didn’t miss the academic rigor but I missed the social aspect. Nothing in my life could quite replace the feeling of going from algebra to Spanish then to the turf all while being surrounded by your closest friends.
Soon enough I was returning to sports, but only practicing in pods; synonym and a mere first cousin of cohort. Life wasn’t the same and the idea of this, moving through society in small groups, being the ‘new normal’ wasn’t truly understood until my district unveiled their master plan of ‘hybrid learning’.
Hybrid learning half-satisfied everyone. We were in school, to receive an online based education, two days a week. While also being remote three days a week trying to receive an education where the curriculum is made for in-person learning.
“At least you’ll see your friends” My friends were in the opposite cohort. I was stranded for the next few months but in the moment, I was stranded for the foreseeable future. I was forced to move out of like comfort zone and make new friends, some of which i’m so glad i have connected with. The memories i have created with my Cohort B chem and Cohort B English class are unmatched.
Cohort, I have conquered you. I am thankful for the lessons you’ve taught me but I never want to meet again.
Isabella Silveira, 15, Norton High School, Grade 9
This year is definitely a year I will never forget. My first year ever in high school, and my first day was online. There weren’t even any virtual meetings, just a bunch of Google Docs asking about who I am and telling me what to expect. The schedule was so weird; Mondays I would wake up at 8:30 for Google Meets until 11:45. Tuesdays and Thursdays I would wake up at 5:30 and get ready for school. Wednesdays and Fridays I don’t need to wake up for anything, just make sure my work is submitted by the deadline. Every day is just an endless cycle of waking up at completely different times than the previous day.
I remember thinking that this year would be so easy. Telling my friends I could look up answers and we could call all day. But of course, life didn’t live up to my expectations. Mondays waking up at the usual 8:30 — no time for breakfast — just making sure my siblings were awake for their classes. After classes were over I’d take a nap for a few hours, and that’s when you would think I would start on my school work, but I didn’t. Home is full of distractions, always something to do, something more entertaining than school. Now we are onto those Tuesdays in person! What an exciting time to see all my friends. Yay! But I was exhausted from having to wake up so early. Barely awake just sluggishly going through my morning routine. Those in-person days were just a blur of noise, motion, and getting lost in the one-way hallways. And finally those glorious Wednesdays when I had no Google Meets, no specific time I had to wake up, nothing to get ready for. I’d sleep in sometimes until 1 p.m., just so tired from the day before. Once again this is where you would expect me to start doing my school work but I continued getting distracted. Before I knew it, it was midnight, I had done zero work, and had to wake up at 5:30 the next morning. This kept going on until suddenly I had a ton of missing assignments and I was just so exhausted and overwhelmed.
This school year turned out to not be the super easy and fun party I was anticipating.
Alan Laverdiere, 17 years old, Norton High School, Grade 11
Life over the course of this past year has been anything, but a smooth ride for the rest of the world and myself. Normal life as we knew it suddenly halted last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many people lost their jobs, their businesses, and even loved ones because of it. Yet through it all we have all endured the hardships, and continue to push forwards towards the future, and have come closer together as a community.
One of the worst things that can happen in your daily life is for something to not go according to plan. Like many, I had planned on going on vacation in April and had been expecting to be attending school for another three months. It only took one week for those plans to change to being cancelled. I would have to Facetime my grandparents instead of being face to face with them. Throughout the course of the pandemic I would pick up baking as a hobby in place of the exponential amount of free-time I had to spend indoors. School would soon resume online for the planned rest of the school year. Like the rest of the world my family and I would scan through the news for something hopeful.
Hope was what everyone tried to grasp a hold of. Hope that there was an end in sight; and eventually we were able to make out a faint finish line. The vaccine had been much talked about throughout the entirety of the past year. Thanks to the scientists and medical professionals, vaccines became readily available, and those who are most vulnerable were able to get them. My father, a pharmacist, has had many people cry after he gave them their shot. Thanking him, and smiling under their masks. Life is slowly returning to normal. People are going back to work, seeing their family, and I along with students across the world are now returning back to school in-person. When we do finally cross the finish line, I hope that we can all come out of it as better human beings together.
Sarah Regan, 15, Norton High School, Grade 9
During this past year, coronavirus has impacted me and my school year both positively and negatively. In quarantine, I learned a lot about myself. I found who my real friends are, how important family is, and that we shouldn’t take things for granted.
The virus started around March 2020 — during my eigth-grade year. I remember the day school ended for the year, nobody had a clue what was going on. It was the second to last period of the day, and my friend and I were sitting in science class doing our work. We heard on social media that schools were shutting down for two weeks, and we wanted the same to happen to us. Luckily, five minutes later, we listened to the announcement that our school would close over the loudspeaker.
Everybody was super excited and happy that we had no school for two weeks. But what we later learned was that two weeks would turn into four weeks, and four weeks would turn into the rest of the 8th grade year.
In about mid-April 2020, I was downstairs with my family watching the news and listening to Governor Charlie Baker speak about what would happen with schools. Everyone was still very confused about what would happen. Baker announced that schools would be closed for the rest of the year. Mine and my whole family’s hearts sunk, because we wanted to finish this school year off on a good note.
I was sad because I missed out on so much in my last year of middle school — the eigth-grade field trip to New York, the talent show, the drama club play, and the end of the year dance.
Every day during quarantine, I would be bored out of my mind and had no clue what to do. I couldn’t see my friends, and had to be with my family all day every day. Some of the activities I did to keep myself busy during the lockdown were going on bike rides, painting, playing games outside, and FaceTimeing my friends.
This year taught me the most out of any year. It was definitely one of the craziest — and weirdest — years of my life.
Matt Williams, 15, Norton High School, Grade 9
Dear COVID-19, you stink. This year was a year of all years (if you get what I mean); things have changed in both good and bad ways for me since the start. I remember when it was first announced saying we were going to stay home from school for two weeks, the vibes were immaculate and I was thrilled. I lived my best life in those two weeks — until we got the phone call.
School was cancelled for the year and I was shocked. Nothing like this has ever come close to happening in my lifetime, I mean cancelling school for the entire rest of the year — three months — it was insane. So like every other genius out there, because that’s what they were doing, my mom went to Target and bought a year’s worth of toilet paper. I was chilling but something was missing because I got up every morning and did the same thing: nothing.
As time went on, I did get to see a lot of my friends and when they announced that school wouldn’t be fully remote, I was extremely relieved because, between me and everybody out there, I didn’t do a lick of remote work last year, sorry, not sorry. They announced the hybrid plan and I was thrilled because for one thing it was a new school, and for another, I got to see many people that I hadn’t seen in six months and the first couple of weeks were awesome! But a couple more weeks passed and I came to my senses. I thought, “Wait a minute, this is all fine and good, but it’s school.“
Things got gradually better with sports coming back which gave me something to do and stay sane over the summer right up to and including now. The vaccines started flowing and the full return plan was announced which eased everyone’s mind, but the fact remains that “normal” isn’t going to be back any time soon.
Now all of that being said, this crazy year has made me appreciate what I have exponentially more. I haven’t personally lost any family members to COVID, but I think about all of the people that have and how all that time stuck indoors made me much closer with my family, and the bonds between us now are better than ever.
Maddie Perry, 15, Norton High School, Grade 9
Because the COVID pandemic started when I was in eigth grade, I was very nervous for the next year starting high school. We had a rough start for online learning but it didn’t last long. Summer felt like it had lasted ages. It was super boring, especially when your dad doesn’t let you go anywhere. I went camping for a day with my friend, but with no sleepovers. I finally convinced my dad to let me have ONE sleepover during the summer. Everyone slept in the camper and I had to sleep in a tent like 20 feet away from them. I felt like that one episode of Spongebob where he had to quarantine in that bubble. Some days I just imagine how many things I could’ve done with that time.
Toward the end of the summer, I had to start thinking about softball and if I wanted to play. I was nervous because this is my first year in high school; I’d be playing with 18 year olds if I made varsity. I didn’t have to think about that until April. As the first day of school started coming up fast, I actually wasn’t that nervous. The thought of only half of the school going because of hybrid learning made it easier for me. School went okay for the first months; I never really like winter anyway so I was just looking forward to warmer days.
As spring came around I felt so much better, with the softball decision coming soon, I finally agreed to do try outs. The girls were amazing and I’m so glad I said yes. Tryouts were four days long and I was so nervous. On the fourth day, they pulled each one of us in the room and I was the very last one. They both agreed that I have a lot of potential especially coming after an injury and they asked what jersey size I was and I just felt relieved. My team is currently undefeated, I love being with the team and I look forward to games or practices right after school.
All I know now that there are good things ahead of me; a great summer with a tad bit more freedom (thanks dad)!
Brienna Bohn, 17, Norton High School, Grade 12
Excitement. Fear of the unknown. Both of these were running through my mind the night before I began my senior year at Norton High School. With the coronavirus outbreak at a peak, I knew it would be anything but normal. As not only a member of the Class of 2021, but also a class officer, I was anxious to see what life in hybrid learning would look like. As it turned out, juggling school while being at home was not as bad as it may seem. The assignments, manageable. The location, familiar. The only downside was setting an alarm to wake myself up every hour to join my next Google Meet. Or so I thought.
Little did I know, being in hybrid learning meant all my hard work scheduling events as Class Historian would basically be for nothing. The senior cruise to Boston? Cancelled. The senior cookout? A fantasy. The biggest loss of all was prom. Everyone was devastated once it too was eventually cancelled after being rescheduled twice. Luckily for us, come April, our last year of public education would take a turn for the better. We got to return to school full time and no longer had to be a class divided into two “cohorts.” Now, we are set to have multiple events, including graduation on June 4 and prom on June 8, and I could not be more excited.
Alexis Page, 17, Norton High School, Grade 11
The past two years have been quite the experience. It wasn´t the easiest to stay home with my siblings and family. With my home life and school life intertwining, and becoming one whole problem for a short while, was just crazy.
¨Sometimes I wish I could stay at school, just to get away from my family.¨ Yes, this is something I say very often, just for the solid fact that when I am home I get asked to do stuff twenty-four, seven. And after a while, it gets annoying; the only reason why people ask me to do things is because they know I will actually go and do it.
Whether it is to go down and get toilet paper, paper towels, you name it — they asked me to do it. My main chore in the house is to do the laundry, and don´t get me wrong, it isn’t hard, but when people don´t put clothes away and return the baskets downstairs, it gets very frustrating.
Honestly, my life was pretty great, because I would go to my grandmother´s house whenever I needed a break from my house and hang out with my cousins. Yes, recently with going fully back to school has limited me from being able to go over her house stinks, but I’m hoping to go over soon.
My cousin and I really bonded, and we understand each other, granted, he is nine and I am going to be 18 in a couple of months, but that doesn´t stop us from being best friends. See, the thing is I´m the middle child in my family, and he is the middle child in his family, so that´s one out of the many reasons why we get along so great.
This whole experience has really shown me how much my mother does for the whole family, since she is basically almost always responsible for keeping everyone´s schedules and appointments in check. She makes dinner for seven people and takes care of her parents and three children.
So, if there was anything that I learned, she needs a serious break, and that’s what I plan on doing. Granted with my work schedule and everything it is hard to find a time to take her out and just a mother-daughter day. But I will figure it out and she will get the break that she deserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.